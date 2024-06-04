BBC News Channel Online And Free For The First Time In Australia

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



BBC Studios has announced the imminent launch of the BBC News channel livestream in Australia, available digitally on BBC’s website and the BBC app. This winter, audiences across Australia will be able to catch up on the latest live headlines at any time and wherever they are through the BBC’s digital platforms. The option to ‘watch live’ will appear directly on the BBC homepage.

The livestream is the newest addition to the BBC’s digital transformation, following the launch of the new BBC website and BBC app globally. Launched in March, the new website and app together create one, cohesive digital experience changing the way audiences read, watch, and find the BBC’s renowned journalism and storytelling across travel, culture, innovation, earth, news, and more. This full 24-hour livestream has been made technically possible by the new BBC website and BBC app in Australia.

“The BBC News livestream on BBC’s website and the BBC app showcases the potential of our new digital products and is an important step forward for our evolving business in Australia. BBC News is the number 1 international online news brand accessed daily in Australia and so it’s exciting to be able to offer unrestricted access to the BBC News channel via our own platforms in the coming months, expanding its reach, the viewer experience, and the advertising offer yet further,” said Fiona Lang, general manager, BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand.

Australians will be able to access the BBC News channel livestream in an important year for global elections, including in the US for which the BBC will be offering enhanced coverage.

BBC News provides accurate, impartial, and independent journalism to over 400 million people globally each week. In Australia, the BBC News channel has been broadcasting for over 20 years. It is currently available via Foxtel, Flash, and Fetch.




BBC Studios

