Bastion Shine Expands Brand Experience Model To New Zealand

Bastion has expanded its extending its brand experience and strategic partnership services into New Zealand.

The Auckland-based team will leverage the best-in-class expertise of the 50-strong Bastion Experience division across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and New Zealand, while providing clients with an experienced local team.

The Experience team has notched some recent wins in New Zealand market with new partnerships with brands including Pepperstone, Suntory and L’Oreal Groupe the expansion into the consumer experience sector is well underway.

“We’re seeing increased interest from brands looking to create meaningful consumer experiences that align with their audience’s passions, whether it’s sports, music, or the arts. This has seen us already deliver some amazing events and activations for clients in New Zealand, and we look forward to expanding this offering,” said Bastion Shine CEO Toby Sellers.

“The incredible success we’ve seen in Australia is propelling this expansion, and we’re excited to deliver premium experiences and replicate that growth here in New Zealand. The rising demand for a strategic partnership model is a game-changer, helping brands navigate this important yet traditional market with a sharper focus on driving real business outcomes.”

This growth marks the beginning of a new chapter for Bastion Shine in New Zealand, providing brands with a unique, comprehensive solution that seamlessly integrates events and partnerships into one cohesive ecosystem.

In New Zealand, the Experience division will be led by Joanna James, GM of Bastion Shine’s PR, Social and Experience offering, delivering a complete range of services, from partnership strategy to in-stadium and retail activations, backed by an in-house team focused on driving measurable commercial results.

“By combining with the expertise of our Australian-based team, we bring a new level of strategic partnership thinking to our clients, with our local team that brings engaging brand activations and experiences to life here in Aotearoa.”

The team will bring the same bold vision and proven success that has transformed brand experiences in Australia. The new division will be in play from January 2025