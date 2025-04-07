Baskin-Robbins Serves Dessert On Wheels For ‘Dinner Your Dessert’ Activation Via Because

Baskin-Robbins has unveiled an activation for its new ‘Dinner Your Dessert’ range created by brand activation agency, Because.

The Because activation for Baskin-Robbins builds on the ‘Dinner Your Desert’ campaign launched earlier this year, which was creatively led by Type + Pixel.

The activation on the streets of Brisbane brought Baskin-Robbins’ new menu of ice cream-based dinner desserts to life, capitalising on the ‘real or fake’ trend.

In its first work for Baskin-Robbins, Because’s creative execution leveraged the nostalgia of old-school diners with roller-skating brand ambassadors decked out in retro uniforms offering passers-by 2,000 free Loaded Scoop Burgers by scanning a QR code to download the Baskin-Robbins app and redeeming their surprise in-store.

The Baskin-Robbins ‘Dinner Your Dessert’ range includes the Loaded Scoop Burger – a 100 per cent ice cream patty, special fudge sauce and whipped cream on a buttery brioche bun; Dough-Nugs – golden-brown donut bites served with creamy ice cream mash and caramel sauce gravy; and Choccy-Top Taco – a soft choc taco filled with ice cream, drizzled with fudge and sprinkled with hundreds and thousands.

“The ‘Dinner Your Dessert’ activation blends physical and digital engagement – roller-skating brand ambassadors capture attention on the streets, while the Baskin-Robbins app plays a crucial role in redemption, requiring customers to download it to claim their free ice cream burger. This seamless integration of live engagement and digital touchpoints not only drives footfall but also strengthens ongoing brand connections beyond the activation,” Steph Babin, managing partner, Because ANZ said.

“Baskin-Robbins’ ‘Dinner Your Dessert’ range is all about reimagining dessert in a fun, unexpected way. We wanted to bring that same sense of surprise and delight to the streets with our roller-skating activation – engaging people where they least expect it. By tapping into nostalgia, theatricality, and social engagement, we’re turning everyday commutes into moments of joy and curiosity,” Brooke MacGregor, social media specialist from Baskin-Robbins added.