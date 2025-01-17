AdvertisingNewsletter

Bashful Group Agencies To Redesign & Produce Fashion Week

Simon Bookallil, Bashful Group CEO, far right.

Bashful Group is set to collaborate with the Australian Fashion Council (AFC) on Fashion Week 2025.

Bashful Group’s agency SMILE will handle strategy, creative, and digital ecosystem including social media, while stablemate New Moon will redesign the overall event experience and manage all aspects of event production and designer relations.

Simon Bookallil, CEO of Bashful Group, said: “Fashion Week has been a significant part of my professional journey, and I am honoured to be part of this cultural powerhouse again. Having played a role in establishing Australian Fashion Week alongside Simon Lock many years ago, it is a privilege to reconnect with this iconic event. Partnering with the industry body Australian Fashion Council presents an exciting opportunity to celebrate and showcase the exceptional talent within our fashion industry.”

“The Australian Fashion Council is proud to partner with Bashful Group to redefine the future of Fashion Week 2025,” said Jaana Quaintance-James, CEO of the Australian Fashion Council. “Their proven leadership and expertise makes them an invaluable collaborator in our mission to champion the designers and innovators shaping the future of Australian fashion and its vibrant ecosystem. Together, we aim to deliver a world-class event that not only strengthens Australia’s position as a global leader in fashion, creativity and innovation, but showcases diversity, sustainability and fosters industry-wide collaboration.”

