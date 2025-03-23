Bankwest Encourages Aussies To Have ‘Just Enough Bank’ In Their Lives In New Spots Via Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

After reimagining its entire banking experience, Bankwest has partnered with creative studio Bear Meets Eagle On Fire to develop and launch new brand platform ‘Just Enough Bank’.

The integrated campaign – centred around the idea that banking should be more proportionate in people’s lives – kicked off on Sunday, 23rd March, with a series of charmingly off-beat spots and a visually striking out-of-home campaign that rolls out nationally over the coming weeks.

The idea, along with a new design system, will start running through every aspect of the brand, with more work across physical and digital cards and sponsorship on the way. The hero spots, directed by Steve Ayson from 3&7, focus on the idiosyncratic things people can spend more of their time on now that banking with Bankwest is so simple and intuitive.

The brand design system builds from the same idea of proportionality, launching a new, colourful graphic identity for Bankwest that’s as distinctive as it is playfully insightful.

While most startup and digital banks cater specifically to younger people, Bankwest has chosen to speak specifically to a more grownup audience, the adult in the household who looks after the family banking.

“It’s early stages in the rollout of this new platform, but right from the outset, we loved the confidence and distinctiveness of the work BMEOF brought us,” said Bankwest GM customer, marketing and communications Jodene Murphy. “‘Just Enough Bank’ is a big idea that will permeate through our business – and is exactly what we need at such a pivotal moment in Bankwest’s 130-year history”.

“This is such a perfect brand and project for us,” said Micah Walker, founder and chief creative officer for Bear Meets Eagle On Fire. “The truth is, there is lots we’d rather be doing than banking, and highlighting all the familiar, random and idiosyncratic things we could be doing if banking got out of the way is as fun as it is never-ending.”

The first iteration of the campaign will run across cinema, broadcast, online video, OOH, digital and social.