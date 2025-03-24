Bakers Delight Unveils Sushi, Mi Goreng & Baked Beans Fad Flavours In New Easter Campaign Via HERO

A new wave of hot cross bun flavours hits shelves every Easter–and this year is no different. Except Bakers Delight is unveiling different kinds of new flavours, with ‘Fads to Hide the Fakeness’ via independent agency HERO.

The ‘Fads to Hide the Fakeness’ campaign has been rolled out nationwide across TV, BVOD, social, radio, OOH, and digital.

Bakers Delight is encouraging customers to keep buying the classics: Traditional, Choc Chip, Apple & Cinnamon, and Raspberry & White Chocolate rather than give in to the fads.

“Every year, supermarkets push the boundaries of what a hot cross bun can be, but at Bakers Delight, we believe some things are best left untouched. This is clearly a view shared by much of the general public, with a recent survey showing 71.3 per cent prefer Traditional Hot Cross Buns compared to just 12.3 per cent who enjoyed the novelty flavours,” Jodi Murray-Freedman, director of marketing at Bakers Delight said.

“We will produce over 18 million Hot Cross Buns across the country between January and Easter Sunday and we are proud of the fact that all of these are baked fresh daily, made with real ingredients, and packed with the flavour we know Australians love,” Murray-Freedman added.

“Easter has become a battle for headlines in the bakery aisle, with supermarkets pushing wild new flavours to distract from what’s really inside the packaging. The truth is, not all hot cross buns are created equal. We wanted to cut through the noise and remind people that if they’re going to indulge, they should make it worthwhile—with a real, fresh hot cross bun from Bakers Delight,” Shane Geffen, executive creative director at HERO added.

