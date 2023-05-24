Bad Luck For Password Sharers As Netflix Cracks Down, Again

Bad Luck For Password Sharers As Netflix Cracks Down, Again
Sofia Geraghty
Sofia Geraghty
Do you buy friends with your Netflix password? Bad luck! Netflix is cracking down, again, on sharing passwords.

The streaming giant has been threatening this for quite some time as it looks for more ways to make money in light of market saturation, and this time, its deadly serious.

On Tuesday it told users in more than 100 countries, including the US, Britain, Australia, Singapore and Mexico, that they could not share their passwords with their family of friends outside of their household.

The emails say that a Netflix account should only be used by one household and if customers want to add members outside of their household they need to pay a fee (the fee is $8 US dollars a month in the US). If users decide to do this they will also get to keep the profile’s viewing history and recommendations.

Netflix said last year that it was going to halt account sharing after estimating that more than 100 million households supplied log-in details to accounts outside of their home. According to The Guardian, as of the end of March, Netflix’s paying customers totaled 232.5 million globally.

With the new policy the password can be shared within the same household and can be used on multiples devices whilst travelling.

 

 

