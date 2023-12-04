Axe-Wielding Eric Andre Stars In Opera GX Campaign, Via Waste Creatives

Opera GX, the browser for gamers, has unveiled an anarchic new campaign starring actor and comedian Eric Andre, “Bury Boring”. The push was developed in partnership with Waste Creative.

Opera GX asked Waste to create a disruptive, edgy, impactful campaign to boost brand awareness. The push aims to challenge mainstream gamers to stop using their default browser and download something better: the browser for gamers.

To help Opera GX stand out from its competitors, Waste landed on the creative concept of “Bury Boring” – a rallying cry to take on boring browsing behaviour and the other brands in the space.

The London agency identified comedian and actor Eric Andre, best known as the creator, host, and co-writer of the surreal Adult Swim comedy series The Eric Andre Show, as the perfect talent to bring the idea to life and represent the Opera GX brand’s fun and irreverent tone of voice. Andre has a significant following on social media, with 2.7m followers on Instagram alone.

A surreal, chaos-infused, horror-inspired two-minute hero film, directed by Dan French, sees Andre confronting people using “boring” browsers, interrupting their boring browsing behaviour and throwing devices in his body bag.

In one vignette, an older woman is trying to load a website called Dating for the Dying. Andre rushes in with an axe, smashes the woman’s computer, stuffs it in his body bag, and screams, “You’re wasting time you don’t have!”

The spot features unscripted moments captured on set, reflecting Andre’s comedic talents and surreal sense of humour.

The push is running across social channels YouTube, Twitter and TikTok, supported by influencer activity.

“Pre-installed browsers are the worst. They’re clunky, un-customizable resource hogs that come already loaded on everyone’s desktops and devices. Basically, the antithesis of Opera GX. Hopefully this campaign, by the talented folks over at Waste, reminds you of that, and inspires you to question whether the browser you’re using is actually good or just some BS your system tray inherited. Our money is on the latter,” Auryn Hiscock, Creative Lead, Gaming, Opera GX, said.

“The “Bury Boring” concept set out to take an axe to boring browsers with a fun, insistently memorable campaign that grabs the attention of mainstream gamers and shows Opera GX to be the antidote to boring browser behaviour,” Benny Bentham, Creative Director, Waste Creative, added.

“It was written especially for Eric Andre – he was our first and only choice – so putting his anarchic, chaotic and surreal personality front and centre gave him room to add his own special dose of comedy chaos to each scene. The final result was, as you might expect, anything but boring, and we’re very proud of the campaign as a whole, ” He adds.