AW Partners With Parramatta Eels For Season Launch Campaign

AW, the agency formerly known as Archibald/Williams, has won some project work with the Parramatta Eels to help launch the team’s pre-season campaign.

With Round 1 of the NRL tantalisingly close, the first work has already emerged out of the new partnership, in a rousing campaign to launch the Eels 2025 season.

Building on the club’s existing brand platform, ‘Parradise is Ours’ looks to energise their loyal fan base with a thrilling and defiant launch film that reflects the passion and commitment with which the club are approaching the upcoming season. It’s a sign to both fans and foes that the team are putting a firm stake in the ground of their home turf, drawing on their rich history and strong starting line-up to assert their authority as one of the top-tier clubs in the league.

The work features nostalgia-inducing archival footage spliced with heart-racing shots of present-day players and fans, a hard-hitting script and an epic track. Having first launched at the club’s Fan Day in early February, it’s being used at season launch events and across the Eels social channels and website to wide acclaim from fans. Some equally as defiant and gritty out of home placements are also due to pop up in communities across the city any day now.

Christopher d’Arbon, creative director at AW, says “The Eels have some of the greatest fans in the league, and it was an honour to be able to get under the skin of such a passionate community. We couldn’t be more excited to see how this new partnership plays out this year.”

Bram Williams, agency founder, says “As a proud third-generation Eel it’s an absolute privilege to work with Kate and the team at Parra. And while many people may have heard this from me before, I can say with absolute confidence, this will be OUR year!”

Kate Chapman, general manager of brand, social impact and fan development at Parramatta Eels said it was really important to align on a strategy that turned the Club’s home ground into a fortress for both fans and the players.

“We want to create a cauldron-like atmosphere at Commbank Stadium and amplify the game day experience. It’s been wonderful working with AW to help bring that vision to life,” said Chapman.

