Auto-Play Ads With Sound Tops List Of Most Annoying Types Of Online Advertising

A new study, albeit an American one, has delved into what people hate most about online advertising with auto-play videos with sound on websites coming out as the most despised.

Data gathering firm Statista asked more than 5400 Americans which types of online ads they found particularly jarring and it wasn’t good news for auto-play ads with or without sound or personalised ads that used someone’s data and online search history.

Interestingly, static banner ads, which are most easy to ignore, were widely seen as okay, with only 31 percent of respondents finding them annoying.

However, Statista did acknowledge that ads that showed a product that consumers were generally interested and offered a discount were naturally more favourable.

