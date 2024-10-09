Australian Tech Consultancy Engaging.io & HubSpot Scores Touchdown With Major US NFL Team

Leading Australian tech consultancy Engaging.io has scored in the US once again, touching down with a major National Football League (NFL) team to enhance its marketing automation to drive greater fan engagement.

The Florida-based NFL franchise turned to Sydney-headquartered Engaging to lead a major HubSpot implementation following its successful work with a Texas-based US National Basketball Association (NBA) team late last year.

The NFL team, which was previously using Microsoft’s Dynamics 365, selected Engaging and HubSpot following a competitive review of five tier one CRM platforms, including Salesforce and Adobe.

The NFL team previously used multiple teams to build workflows and emails. It has turned to HubSpot’s Marketing Hub Enterprise to improve marketing automation and more efficiently communicate with fans across the NBA franchise and associated sporting and stadium properties within its portfolio.

“This win demonstrates our ability to deliver tailored marketing automation solutions for better business outcomes. Along with HubSpot, we’re helping the franchise streamline its operations, enhance personalisation, and ultimately create more meaningful connections with their fanbase. It’s exciting to see our expertise resonating with major US sporting organisations, and we’re eager to continue pushing the boundaries of digital transformation in the sports industry both in the US and in Australia,” said Michelle O’Keeffe, CEO, Engaging.

In December last year Engaging spearheaded a major HubSpot implementation for a leading Texas-based US National Basketball Association (NBA) to create greater efficiencies, personalisation and a more seamless experience for fans. Initial results show HubSpot has increased eCommerce revenues through improved personalised customer journeys, dynamic content and targeted campaigns. In addition there has been enhanced lead generation and greater fan engagement.

Engaging launched in the US in 2023 following growing demand from enterprise clients. A global HubSpot partner with multiple awards and recognised as a leader for advanced CRM implementation, it was named as the third Best Place to Work in the small technology category in May, the third year in a row the businesses made the prestigious ranking.

In July WIRES, Australia’s largest native wildlife rescue organisation, appointed Engaging to transform its rescue and care operations with HubSpot and deliver more streamlined services for the benefit of sick and injured animals and the wildlife carers who rescue and rehabilitate them.