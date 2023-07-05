Australian Payments Plus Appoints This is Flow

Joy Clark
This is Flow (Flow) has added Australian Payments Plus (AP+) to its growing roster of clients. AP+ brings together eftpos, BPAY, and NPP Australia into one organisation to shape the future of payments in Australia. AP+ is also responsible for initiatives such as PayID, PayTo, ConnectID, Osko and Beem.

Flow was able to demonstrate the impact of combining science, art, and value, with their data-driven approach, agility and responsiveness. This resonated with AP+, who recently partnered with Flow to launch an awareness campaign for PayTo, the latest innovation in payments, which will soon see many direct debits switch to PayTo in customers’ online banking across Australia.

Charissa Brooks, head of brand and marketing at AP+ said: “PayTo is a digital payment solution offering a fast, easy and secure way to pay directly from your bank account. PayTo gives consumers more visibility and control over their payments, and enables merchants and businesses to initiate real-time payments from their customers’ bank accounts. Now is the perfect time to start driving awareness of PayTo, which is available within the online banking of over 50 banks, financial institutions and credit unions, with more to come. We’re excited to be working with Flow and their holistic approach in launching PayTo to our key audiences.”

Jimmy Hyett (lead image), founder and CEO, This is Flow, added: “It’s an exciting opportunity to work with Australian Payments Plus as they bring new payment solutions to life in market, along with established products like BPAY and eftpos.  This is a dream client which gives Flow the chance to make a real impact to consumers and businesses across Australia.”

Adding to this new client partnership, This Is Flow has also retained the Air Asia account, following a competitive pitch at end of contract term, with activity already live in market as international travel continues to ramp up towards the end of the year.

This is Flow

