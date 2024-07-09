Australian Paralympian Col Pearse Stars In Woolworths’ “Fresh Fuels the Best in All of Us” Campaign

Woolworths released a campaign featuring Australian Paralympian Col Pearse as they prepare to take on the world in the upcoming Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Launched 10 July, the brand film is inspired by the true story of Paralympic swimmer Col Pearse, whose family and local community helped him create a training pool in the dam on their family farm outside of Echuca, Victoria to train for the paralympics. The film features Col, his family and members of the local Echuca community. It’s this combination of fresh food and fresh Aussie thinking that helped Col secure his spot in the Tokyo 2020 Games, and now in Paris 2024.

Outside of Col’s journey in the TVC, an integrated campaign produced in partnership with M&C Saatchi within the Greenhouse Collective, will feature six other Olympic and Paralympic athletes and some of Australia’s fresh produce inspiring all Australians to fuel their best with Australian fresh food throughout the games period. Col features alongside other athletes including: Mollie O’Callaghan, Jeff Dunne, Ryley Batt, Maurice Longbottom, Vanessa Low and Riley Day.

“Since Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Woolworths has been the proud fresh food partner of the Australian Olympic and Paralympic teams. It’s a role we are honoured to play, and we wish all of our athletes every success,” said Andrew Hicks, Woolworths Group chief marketing officer.

“Providing our customers with the best of Australian fresh food is at the heart of who we are and we hope Col’s story and our support for Australia’s athletes at the Games helps inspire the next generation of Olympic and Paralympic champions”.

“Col’s story is the perfect example of truth outcompeting fiction. This brand film captures the Aussie competitive spirit, determination, grit and a community coming together to help realise an athlete’s dream of competing on the world stage and I can’t wait to see the full campaign roll out in bespoke ways across channels,” said Richard Morgan, executive creative director, M&C Saatchi Woolworths.

The integrated multi-channel campaign launched on Free to Air TV on 10 July, and athlete ambassador creative will come to life in stores across the country from this week. Activity will also roll out across radio, press, digital, content, social, and OOH throughout July, August and early September.

