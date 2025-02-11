Australian Marketing Institute Launches Advanced, Globally Aligned Competency Assessment Tool

The Australian Marketing Institute (AMI) has unveiled its globally aligned Competency Assessment Tool, designed to equip businesses with the resources to help their marketing teams thrive and upskill in today’s rapidly evolving marketing landscape.

The new online Competency Assessment Tool enables businesses to evaluate and develop their teams’ marketing skills, identify marketing skills gaps, while empowering individuals to take charge of their professional growth. Globally benchmarked, and built on the expertise of marketing leaders, academic institutions and industry professionals, the Tool provides internationally recognised best practices and is relevant to all stages of a marketing career, from junior roles to leadership.

Bronwyn Heys, CEO of the Australian Marketing Institute said the value of investing in talent development cannot be underestimated.

Heys said: “Investing in your team’s growth is an investment in the future of your brand. With AMI’s Competency Tool, businesses can build stronger, more capable teams, while marketing professionals can create personalised career development plans that evolve with them at every stage of their professional journey.”

The Competency Assessment Tool is grounded in a framework of 25 core marketing competencies and eight specialised digital sub-competencies, including AI, the Tool addresses critical marketing, business and people skills. It is applicable across industries ensuring relevance to marketing teams in a variety of sectors and markets and provides a structured approach for identifying strengths, pinpointing skill gaps, and building tailored development pathways, that ensure marketers remain competitive and adaptable.

The Tool can also connect users with over 100 courses mapped directly to specific marketing competencies. This alignment allows marketers to continually upskill, stay ahead of industry trends, and explore career opportunities that align with their evolving aspirations and expertise.

Heys continued: “As the global marketing landscape continues to transform, the Tool will provide leaders and their teams with the insights needed to stay ahead of the curve.

“AMI is not about providing short-term solutions, rather we are focussed on long-term marketing team development, and we encourage marketing decision-makers such as CMOs and HR professionals responsible for upskilling teams, to use the Tool and gain actionable insights into their teams’ strengths and the areas that need improvement.

“The Tool provides a powerful path to support immediate skills development and foster long-term career progression and team resilience,” Heys concluded.