Australian Institute Of Company Directors Appoints 3Forward For Media Duties

Media intelligence and activation agency 3Forward has expanded its relationship with the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD), being appointed to manage media planning and buying following a three-way pitch.

3Forward will lead end-to-end media planning and buying for the AICD across traditional and digital media channels, including direct, programmatic, social media and search.

The AICD is the largest director membership organisation in the world, with 50,000 members including company directors and senior leaders from the business, government and not-for-profit sectors.

The Sydney-based independent takes over from incumbent Havas, and will manage media buying campaign duties for the AICD brand, its flagship education programs and courses and membership acquisition.

3Forward has worked with the AICD for the past two years on a range of technology related projects, including adtech and martech deployments, system integrations, data-as-a-service, as well as designing and building marketing mix models.

Jo Beat, head of marketing and online product, AICD said: “3Forward demonstrated strong strategic and design thinking, combined with a deep understanding of our brand. We wanted an agency with specialist skills in digital advertising, adtech and data analytics and 3Forward has a proven track record in marketing-led digital transformation. Having worked with them for a number of years, we look forward to expanding our relationship with the team as the AICD continues to drive membership and advocate for best practice governance.”

Matea Adamec (featured image), managing director, 3Forward added: “We have a rich association with AICD having consulted with them on a number of tech related projects. The expansion into media strategy, planning and buying, recognises our data-led approach, transparency and access to embedded technologists who work alongside our media team to efficiently and rapidly react to the ongoing challenges faced by marketers today.”

Launched in 2018, 3Forward uses data and technology to transform insights into activation that are tangible and measurable across all media channels. Clients include Maserati, Uniting, and Fever Tree.