Australian Football Star Mary Fowler Joins CommBank As Brand Ambassador

CommBank has announced CommBank Matildas superstar Mary Fowler as its newest brand ambassador. Fowler will work with CommBank to empower Australians to become more financially fit and further support women’s sport in Australia, reflecting her remarkable journey both on and off the field.

That journey to football stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary. At just 16 years old, Fowler had already debuted for the women’s national team. Now, at 21, she has already represented Australia at the Olympics and helped inspired a nation during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Currently playing for Manchester City in England’s Women’s Super League, Fowler still calls Australia home and is proud to join CommBank in helping build a brighter future for all Australians.

“CommBank has been a great supporter of the CommBank Matildas, and I’m very excited to join forces with the bank, particularly to help Australians build financial fitness,” Fowler said.

“I came from a family where we didn’t speak about finance much, but I’m keen to ensure the next generation sets itself up for success and feels confident when it comes to understanding and talking about money.

“I hope my partnership with CommBank gets more young Australians thinking about their own financial fitness so they can prepare well for a bright future,” she said.

As naming rights partner of the CommBank Matildas, CommBank ParaMatildas, CommBank Young Matildas and CommBank Junior Matildas, CommBank also supports communities through grassroots sport, funding the Growing Football Fund with Football Australia.

Fowler noted that CommBank’s support of the women’s game, through elite, all abilities and grassroots sport, is already having a major impact on the next generation of sportswomen.

“When I started playing for the side, there was not the same level of attention, attendance and investment in the game. Now, to consistently sell out stadiums, jerseys and feel so much support from fans in the stands and people watching across the globe is incredible.

“It’s amazing to see how far women’s football has come, and it’s great to have a partner like CommBank investing in the CommBank Matildas of tomorrow”.

Recently 118 more community clubs became recipients of the Round Two of the Growing Football Community Grants joining the 121 clubs from Round One in driving greater female participation in football. Recent data1 from Football Australia showed registrations for women and girls in grassroots clubs had increased 16% since the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

CommBank’s chief marketing officer, Jo Boundy, is proud of the progress CommBank and Football Australia have made in making community sport more accessible through the Growing Football Fund and is thrilled to welcome Mary as an ambassador.

“We all fell in love with Mary’s tenacity, talent and drive during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, and I’m thrilled she has joined CommBank as a brand ambassador,” she said.

“I can’t wait to see Mary channel the same drive and ambition as she helps CommBank build a brighter financial future for all Australians and works with us to grow the game at the grassroots.”