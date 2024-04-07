Aussies 0-100 Celebrate Bonds In Latest Campaign Via Special Group

Bonds has launched a new brand platform, “As worn by us” capturing the extent to which everyday Aussies engage with the Bonds brand.

Look down, look in your top drawer, and you’ll probably find at least one piece of Bonds wear. For so many of us, Bonds is what we wear throughout our life. To remind the nation of the uniquely beloved place the brand holds across all ages and demographics, Bonds has launched a new brand platform: ‘As worn by us’. Created by Special Group and produced by Wildebeest, over 20 days were spent on the road, travelling from Mullumbimby to Perth, Melbourne to the Tiwi Islands, capturing footage of everyday Australians wearing Bonds.

The campaign includes a suite of films voiced by Noni Hazelhurst. Each spot starts where the last one left off to present a seemingly never-ending chain of Aussies in Bonds, demonstrating that no matter who you might be, chances are you’re wearing the brand.

For OOH, we captured over 100 photographic portraits of Australians wearing Bonds at every year of life from ages 0 to 100. A large-scale installation at Melbourne’s Parliament Station saw all the portraits presented together, showcasing a rich array of characters from farmers to wrestlers to dancers to accountants, beginning with newborn Adeline in her Bonds Newbies and concluding with 100-year-old Geoffrey in his Chesty. Another reminder that no matter our differences we all have Bonds in common.

“‘As worn by us’ is a proud reflection of the simple and unique truth that Bonds can be found in almost every Aussie’s undie or sock drawer. The campaign is a celebration of these stories, connections and the unique bond we all share – from the littlest newborn bub to the 100-year-old still rocking our humble Chesty singlet,” Kedda Ghazarian, head of marketing at Bonds said.

“When it comes to wearing Bonds, there’s often only one degree of separation between us all. Bringing these connections to life took us all over the country. So many beautiful folks invited us into their lives and in many cases, stripped down to their undies. Seeing the authentic love out there for Bonds was something to behold and spectacular proof that it really is the brand as worn by us,” said Ryan Fitzgerald, executive creative director at Special said.

The campaign went live on 7 April and runs for the remainder of the year. It will feature across TV, cinema, social, point of sale, and national OOH, including the Parliament Station takeover and a Melbourne tram wrap.

CREDITS

CLIENT –

BONDS

General Manager, Marketing: Kelly McBride

Head of Marketing: Kedda Ghazarian

Brand Manager: Edwina Moller

CREATIVE AGENCY –

Agency: Special Australia

Partner/CEO: Lindsey Evans

Partners/CCO: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin

Partner/CSO: Bec Stambanis

Executive Creative Director: Ryan Fitzgerald

Head of Strategy: Nathan Rogers

Strategist: Laura Wiseman

Creative Director/Creative: Toby Moore

Creative Director/Creative: Kia Heinnen

Creative: Alexandra Antoniou

Team Lead: Georgia Newton

Business Director: Marnie Dunn

Business Manager: Ayesha Kithulegoda

Head of Film & Content Production: Sophie Simmons

Lead Producer: Charlotte Wren

Design Director: Sabine Schwarz

Designer: Sarah Ristevski

PRODUCTION –

FILM PRODUCTION

Production Company: Wildebeest

Director & Photographer: Luis Gerard

Cinematographer: Edward Goldner

Additional Photography: Levin Mundinger

Managing Director: Jarred Osborn

Executive Producer: Josie Baynes

Producer: Rachael Morrow

Digital Assistant: Darcy Scales

Stylist: Bridgette Hungerford

CASTING

Casting Company: Studio P

Casting Director: Peta Dermatis

POST PRODUCTION

Editor: Stewart Arnott

Colourist: Wade Odlum & James Graham, Alter Ego Post

Colour Assistant: Daniel Saavedra, Alter Ego Post

Producer: Spencer Butt, Alter Ego Post

Online Production: Manimal Post

Online Operators: Denzil Heeger & Ryan Brett, Manimal Post

Post Producers: Hannah Byrnand & Rachael Vowles, Manimal Post

Photography Retouching: Visual Thing

SOUND PRODUCTION

Sound House: Rumble Studios

Executive Producer: Michael Gie

Producer: Bec Ivanov

Sound Engineers: Sean Wilkinson