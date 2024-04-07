Aussies 0-100 Celebrate Bonds In Latest Campaign Via Special Group

Bonds has launched a new brand platform, “As worn by us” capturing the extent to which everyday Aussies engage with the Bonds brand.

Look down, look in your top drawer, and you’ll probably find at least one piece of Bonds wear. For so many of us, Bonds is what we wear throughout our life. To remind the nation of the uniquely beloved place the brand holds across all ages and demographics, Bonds has launched a new brand platform: ‘As worn by us’. Created by Special Group and produced by Wildebeest, over 20 days were spent on the road, travelling from Mullumbimby to Perth, Melbourne to the Tiwi Islands, capturing footage of everyday Australians wearing Bonds.

The campaign includes a suite of films voiced by Noni Hazelhurst. Each spot starts where the last one left off to present a seemingly never-ending chain of Aussies in Bonds, demonstrating that no matter who you might be, chances are you’re wearing the brand.

For OOH, we captured over 100 photographic portraits of Australians wearing Bonds at every year of life from ages 0 to 100. A large-scale installation at Melbourne’s Parliament Station saw all the portraits presented together, showcasing a rich array of characters from farmers to wrestlers to dancers to accountants, beginning with newborn Adeline in her Bonds Newbies and concluding with 100-year-old Geoffrey in his Chesty. Another reminder that no matter our differences we all have Bonds in common.   

“‘As worn by us’ is a proud reflection of the simple and unique truth that Bonds can be found in almost every Aussie’s undie or sock drawer. The campaign is a celebration of these stories, connections and the unique bond we all share – from the littlest newborn bub to the 100-year-old still rocking our humble Chesty singlet,” Kedda Ghazarian, head of marketing at Bonds said. 

“When it comes to wearing Bonds, there’s often only one degree of separation between us all. Bringing these connections to life took us all over the country. So many beautiful folks invited us into their lives and in many cases, stripped down to their undies. Seeing the authentic love out there for Bonds was something to behold and spectacular proof that it really is the brand as worn by us,” said Ryan Fitzgerald, executive creative director at Special said. 

The campaign went live on 7 April and runs for the remainder of the year. It will feature across TV, cinema, social, point of sale, and national OOH, including the Parliament Station takeover and a Melbourne tram wrap. 

 

CREDITS  

 

CLIENT –  

BONDS 

General Manager, Marketing: Kelly McBride 

Head of Marketing: Kedda Ghazarian 

Brand Manager: Edwina Moller 

 

CREATIVE AGENCY – 

Agency: Special Australia 

Partner/CEO: Lindsey Evans  

Partners/CCO: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin 

Partner/CSO: Bec Stambanis 

Executive Creative Director: Ryan Fitzgerald 

Head of Strategy: Nathan Rogers 

Strategist: Laura Wiseman 

Creative Director/Creative: Toby Moore 

Creative Director/Creative: Kia Heinnen  

Creative: Alexandra Antoniou  

Team Lead: Georgia Newton 

Business Director: Marnie Dunn 

Business Manager: Ayesha Kithulegoda 

Head of Film & Content Production: Sophie Simmons 

Lead Producer: Charlotte Wren 

Design Director: Sabine Schwarz 

Designer: Sarah Ristevski 

 

PRODUCTION –  

FILM PRODUCTION 

Production Company: Wildebeest 

Director & Photographer: Luis Gerard 

Cinematographer: Edward Goldner 

Additional Photography: Levin Mundinger 

Managing Director: Jarred Osborn 

Executive Producer: Josie Baynes 

Producer: Rachael Morrow 

Digital Assistant: Darcy Scales 

Stylist: Bridgette Hungerford 

 

CASTING 

Casting Company: Studio P 

Casting Director: Peta Dermatis 

 

POST PRODUCTION 

Editor: Stewart Arnott 

Colourist: Wade Odlum & James Graham, Alter Ego Post 

Colour Assistant: Daniel Saavedra, Alter Ego Post 

Producer: Spencer Butt, Alter Ego Post 

Online Production: Manimal Post 

Online Operators: Denzil Heeger & Ryan Brett, Manimal Post 

Post Producers: Hannah Byrnand & Rachael Vowles, Manimal Post 

 

Photography Retouching: Visual Thing  

 

SOUND PRODUCTION 

Sound House: Rumble Studios 

Executive Producer: Michael Gie 

Producer: Bec Ivanov   

Sound Engineers: Sean Wilkinson 




