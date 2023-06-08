Aussie Telco Amaysim Unveils” Go on, feel Amaysim” Via WhiteGrey

“We are excited to evolve our brand platform to drive the next phase of growth for our business and are sure that the thrill of a quintessentially Aussie nudie-run will capture attention in a noisy market. I mean, who doesn’t want to break free from big telco bills and feel amaysim?

whiteGREY’s chief creative officer Chad Mackenzie said: “We love a client who is prepared to go all in on building their reputation as a category disruptor. amaysim is that brand and they’re certainly going to stand-out in all the right ways.”

Mackenzie added: “Working with Gracie and the team at Photoplay has been an absolute pleasure. The energy and invitation that comes through the film kicks off the new brand tone so brilliantly and really drives the call to arms around making a break for telco freedom. This is a brand platform that will really set amaysim apart in the category.”

whiteGREY’s remit included creative strategy – in consultation with strategy consultant, Manifesto – creative ideation, messaging framework and production.

Credits

amaysim

Head of amaysim – Renee Garner

Senior Director, Sales & Marketing – Lisa Vitaris Head of Brand & Communications – Jeddah Ryan Brand & Campaign Manager – Sheryl Singh Creative Agency – whiteGREY Chief Executive Officer – Lee Simpson

Chief Creative Officer – Chad Mackenzie

Executive Creative Director – Joe Hill

Creative Director – Ronojoy Ghosh

Creatives – Kieran Adams, Tom Spicer & Grace Bortolazzo Strategy Director – Brooke Thompson Head of Production – Colin Tuohy

Group Account Director – Natalie Robinson Account Director – Pat de Silva & Jacqueline Gualdi