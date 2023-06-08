Aussie Telco Amaysim Unveils” Go on, feel Amaysim” Via WhiteGrey
Australian telco, amaysim, has launched a new brand platform, “Go on, feel amaysim”, with a tongue-in-cheek campaign via WhiteGrey.
Set against the backdrop of soaring cost of living pressures, the campaign shines a light on the brand’s ongoing mission to liberate customers from the typical drawbacks associated with the telecommunications industry, enticing them to experience the freedom felt from breaking free from unnecessary telco expenses and worry. The message is brought to life in a quirky, creative film that sees everyday Aussies feel the raw freedom of affordability in amaysim’s fun, cheeky tone of voice, directed by accomplished Australian filmmaker and director, Gracie Otto, from Photoplay.
Head of brand and communications at amaysim, Jeddah Ryan, said: “We’ve been providing excellent value and crazy customer love to over 1.4 million customers Australia-wide for well over a decade, but there are still many more Aussies who don’t know who we are or what our point of difference is. Given the current economic climate, it’s the perfect time to showcase the positive feeling our customers get when they ditch their telco for our affordable mobile freedom,” says Ryan.
“We are excited to evolve our brand platform to drive the next phase of growth for our business and are sure that the thrill of a quintessentially Aussie nudie-run will capture attention in a noisy market. I mean, who doesn’t want to break free from big telco bills and feel amaysim?
whiteGREY’s chief creative officer Chad Mackenzie said: “We love a client who is prepared to go all in on building their reputation as a category disruptor. amaysim is that brand and they’re certainly going to stand-out in all the right ways.”
Mackenzie added: “Working with Gracie and the team at Photoplay has been an absolute pleasure. The energy and invitation that comes through the film kicks off the new brand tone so brilliantly and really drives the call to arms around making a break for telco freedom. This is a brand platform that will really set amaysim apart in the category.”
whiteGREY’s remit included creative strategy – in consultation with strategy consultant, Manifesto – creative ideation, messaging framework and production.
Credits
amaysim
Head of amaysim – Renee Garner
Senior Director, Sales & Marketing – Lisa Vitaris Head of Brand & Communications – Jeddah Ryan Brand & Campaign Manager – Sheryl Singh
Creative Agency – whiteGREY
Chief Executive Officer – Lee Simpson
Chief Creative Officer – Chad Mackenzie
Executive Creative Director – Joe Hill
Creative Director – Ronojoy Ghosh
Creatives – Kieran Adams, Tom Spicer & Grace Bortolazzo Strategy Director – Brooke Thompson
Head of Production – Colin Tuohy
Group Account Director – Natalie Robinson Account Director – Pat de Silva & Jacqueline Gualdi
100% authentic to our courageous brand. We’re thrilled to have worked alongside the talented team
The film is bold but
at whiteGREY and Director Gracie Otto to bring the brand into its next stage of creative evolution.’
Brand Consultant – Manifesto
Director – Lorenzo Bresciani
Media – AvenueC
Media Director – Clare Zappia Business Director – Elena Giannini
Production – Photoplay
Director – Gracie Otto
Executive Producer / Producer – Emma Thompson Executive Producer – Florence Tourbier
Stills Producer – Ross Colebatch
Photographer – Mark Clinton
DOP – Campbell Brown
Editor – Simon Njoo
Music Supervision & Sound – Squeak E. Clean Studios Post Production – White Chocolate
Latest News
Adobe Boosts Express Platform With Generative AI
Adobe has added generative AI to its Express program workflows and the company said that users will be able to create “one-of-a-kind” designs with “speed and ease.” Express serves as a standalone all-in-one content creation app that lets users build and share social media posts, videos, images, PDFs, flyers, logos, and more. The new AI […]
Nova Welcomed Stephen Sanchez In Its Exclusive Red Room
Last night, Nova listeners and special guests were treated to an exclusive performance by one of the world’s most exciting new artists, Stephen Sanchez. Hosted by Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie, the event was held at The Eveleigh by The Grounds in South Eveleigh, Sydney. After an introduction by Nova’s Mel Tracina, Aunty Joan Bell […]
iD Collective’s Former Owner Jessica Head Joins Tide.Pr
Tide.pr, a creative communications agency backed by Hardie Grant Media, has welcomed Jessica Head, former agency owner and director at iD Collective, to the business as head of communications following a period consulting to the agency. Head brings a wealth of agency leadership experience to tide.pr, joining during a period of substantial growth, with recent […]
iProspect Nabs Havas’ Nick Kavanagh For Chief Strategy Officer Role
iProspect, a dentsu company, has announced the appointment of Nick Kavanagh (lead image) as chief strategy officer. Kavanagh joins from Havas Media Australia where he has been chief strategy officer for the past year. He brings a wealth of experience in communications strategy having worked for agencies across the UK and Australia, and been recognised […]
R/GA Wins Intuit QuickBook’s Creative
Intuit QuickBooks, the world’s leading financial technology platform for small businesses, has appointed R/GA to roll out its brand positioning in Australia. R/GA won the account, which will be led globally by Interpublic Group (IPG) partner agency FCB New York, after a competitive multi-agency review that kicked off in January and was led internally by […]
Leos “Keeps ’Em Guessing” In New Work For Honda’s ZR-V
To celebrate the launch of Honda Australia’s new medium sized SUV, Leo Burnett has released a cheeky new campaign, “Keep ’Em Guessing”, that teases the fact that anybody could be driving the all-new Honda ZR-V model. Celebrating the fact that because it’s a brand new model, the Honda ZR-V allows you to be an enigma, […]
Abbie Chatfield On The One Question She HATES Being Asked By The Press
The one question B&T hates being asked by the press is, "Did you really eat all that?"
Nielsen Research Shows Younger Aussies Are Obsessed With Diet Culture
With the collapse of Jenny Craig, could we see a return to the proven Marlboro-Laxettes diet pioneered in the 80s?
Wednesday TV Ratings: Aussies Sign Up For Utopia Return
Utopia proves if you're funny, a good script & great cast you're on a winner. Now who'd have ever have thought that?
A New IKEA Has Arrived In Sydney’s Northern Beaches
Sydney's northern beaches are often called "God's country" and IKEA's arrival now has it resembling the Amalfi Coast.
Foxtel Media & Smeg Rise To The Occasion With The Great Australian Bake Off Partnership
Carbs & sugar are touted as the enemy, so it's hats off to The Great Australian Bake Off giving both the middle finger.
Burger King Continues Fast Food’s Current Obsession With Retro In Cool New Campaign
As this campaign surreptitiously reveals, it appears Burger King's all but given up flogging its plant-based range.
CommBank And Qantas Announced As SXSW Super Sponsors
CommBank & Qantas announced as SXSW sponsors. Both promising to do nothing about interest rates or ticket prices.
Government Ad Ban Could Cost Newspapers An EYEWATERING $40M
Sadly, newspapers' once famous 'rivers of gold' are now resembling a catastrophic BHP mine disaster in the Amazon.
Media Buyers Deserve Transparency From The Programmatic Supply Chain
Are you a media buyer? Find yourself raging at the programmatic supply chain? This is akin to a cleansing suppository.
It’s Official! Bud Light Loses Its #1 Selling Beer Status; As Mulvaney Breaks Silence On Disaster
Work in marketing? Often f@ck-up? Well, at least you can now reassure people with, "At least it's not as bad as Bud!"
Mindshare Boosts Good Growth For Its People With Mental Health Initiative
Is your workplace's mental health initiative a case of coldies & a box of Cheezels on a Friday? Learn quickly from this.
Snoop Dogg Amps Up The Dope Clichés As He Promotes His Own ‘Munchie Meal’ Deal
Like anything to do with Snoop, this ad can be markedly enhanced with a Dare Milk bottle & four-inches of garden hose.
The Pitch Questions You Can’t Ask That We Ran Out Of Time To Answer
If you've ever worked on a pitch, then this is an essential read. Even more essential if they're moreover unsuccessful.
CNN CEO Chris Licht Ousted After Trump Interview and “Severe Missteps”
CNN CEO ousted after just 12 months in the job. People still picking up the apples from the overturned cart.
Bastion Digital Bolsters CX And UX Leadership Teams
Bastion Digital, the brand experience, CX and technology transformation arm of Bastion has announced the appointment of Angela Jennings as director – Experience Design and Aaron De Netto as UX/UI Lead. Bastion Digital, managing director, Tim den Braber said of the new appointments: “We’ve had some great momentum since hitting the ground running in the new […]
Indie Agency Town Square Wins Comms For Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas In Qatar
This is exactly what Qatar needs - hordes of pissed Aussies turning up complaining about the food & getting diarrhoea.
Starcom Launches Integrated Media Innovation Team PPG Solutions
Rumours that team PPG Solutions would have their own red jumpsuits is pure fabrication on B&T's part.
303 MullenLowe Perth Unveils Terrifying Anti-Booze Ad For Mental Health Commission & Cancer Council WA
This anti-booze ad is so powerful it'll turn you off the drink for good. B&T had to switch off after five seconds.
Special Wins Coopers’ Creative
B&T staff unanimously declare, "You can keep your marketing dollars, Coopers, we love you just the way you are."
CRATER Tells A Story Of Saudi Arabia’s Neom Through The Lens Of Leading Photographers
Crater, The Creative Visual Production House, spent two weeks on ground in NEOM producing a suite of films highlighting the regions beauty, nature and wildlife. NEOM is situated in the Tabuk Province in northwestern Saudi Arabia. The site is north of the Red Sea, east of Egypt across the Gulf of Aqaba and south of […]
The Women In Media National Conference Announces Expert Panel Headed By Ita Buttrose, Leigh Sales & Sandra Sully
The Women in Media National Conference 2023 is bringing together a panel of Australia’s top experts to discuss the critical issues of gender, media, and society. This is a rare opportunity to hear collective insights from these leaders, who have been pivotal in putting gender equality and inclusion for all women on the national agenda. […]
Jane Caro Chats With The Growth D_Stillery @ Cannes In Cairns
There's just so much to Jane Caro that you'll marvel that we managed to fit it all into this 18-minute vodcast.
How To Win Your Next Pitch: Unanswered Questions From Cannes In Cairns
It's not one but two 'how to win a pitch' articles today, readers. And if that doesn't work, there's always cash bribes.
Kate & Co. PR Saddles Up With The Melbourne Racing Club
Do you attend horse racing only to wind up half-naked in the rose bushes by race five? You may enjoy this equine news.
Why Indies Are So Hot Right Now – A Pitch Consultant’s Perspective
TrinityP3's Stephen Wright says indie agencies are so hot right now they're like the Met Gala sans all the cocaine.
Monkeys, Special Both Shortlisted For Dan Wieden Titanium Lions, TBWA And Leos Sydney Get Glass, Innovation
It's the first of what's sure to be many stories ahead of Cannes. And B&T's already run out of any La Croisette gags.
Tuesday TV Ratings: The Chase Comes Out Top
Does The Chase's success show a renewed interest in game shows? Is Nine's Sale Of The Century gift shop still operating?
Velocity Frequent Flyer Launches New Brand Platform Via Special
New Velocity work seemingly chooses to ignore the huge cost of the airport beers each time your flight gets cancelled.
It’s The Cannes In Cairns Reef Photos You’ve All Been Waiting For!
If there was a downside to Cannes In Cairns it would've been us forcing you into your trunks in the depths of winter.
Apple’s Redefinition Of Reality – A Vision Of The Future?
Did you miss all this week's hype surrounding Apple's new AR/VR headset? Enjoy some delayed hype with this pro analysis.