Aussie Telco Amaysim Unveils” Go on, feel Amaysim” Via WhiteGrey
Australian telco, amaysim, has launched a new brand platform, “Go on, feel amaysim”, with a tongue-in-cheek campaign via WhiteGrey.

Set against the backdrop of soaring cost of living pressures, the campaign shines a light on the brand’s ongoing mission to liberate customers from the typical drawbacks associated with the telecommunications industry, enticing them to experience the freedom felt from breaking free from unnecessary telco expenses and worry. The message is brought to life in a quirky, creative film that sees everyday Aussies feel the raw freedom of affordability in amaysim’s fun, cheeky tone of voice, directed by accomplished Australian filmmaker and director, Gracie Otto, from Photoplay.

Head of brand and communications at amaysim, Jeddah Ryan, said: “We’ve been providing excellent value and crazy customer love to over 1.4 million customers Australia-wide for well over a decade, but there are still many more Aussies who don’t know who we are or what our point of difference is. Given the current economic climate, it’s the perfect time to showcase the positive feeling our customers get when they ditch their telco for our affordable mobile freedom,” says Ryan.

“We are excited to evolve our brand platform to drive the next phase of growth for our business and are sure that the thrill of a quintessentially Aussie nudie-run will capture attention in a noisy market. I mean, who doesn’t want to break free from big telco bills and feel amaysim?

whiteGREY’s chief creative officer Chad Mackenzie said: “We love a client who is prepared to go all in on building their reputation as a category disruptor. amaysim is that brand and they’re certainly going to stand-out in all the right ways.”

Mackenzie added: “Working with Gracie and the team at Photoplay has been an absolute pleasure. The energy and invitation that comes through the film kicks off the new brand tone so brilliantly and really drives the call to arms around making a break for telco freedom. This is a brand platform that will really set amaysim apart in the category.”

whiteGREY’s remit included creative strategy – in consultation with strategy consultant, Manifesto – creative ideation, messaging framework and production.

Credits
amaysim
Head of amaysim – Renee Garner
Senior Director, Sales & Marketing – Lisa Vitaris Head of Brand & Communications – Jeddah Ryan Brand & Campaign Manager – Sheryl Singh

Creative Agency – whiteGREY

Chief Executive Officer – Lee Simpson
Chief Creative Officer – Chad Mackenzie
Executive Creative Director – Joe Hill
Creative Director – Ronojoy Ghosh
Creatives – Kieran Adams, Tom Spicer & Grace Bortolazzo Strategy Director – Brooke Thompson

Head of Production – Colin Tuohy
Group Account Director – Natalie Robinson Account Director – Pat de Silva & Jacqueline Gualdi

100% authentic to our courageous brand. We’re thrilled to have worked alongside the talented team

The film is bold but

at whiteGREY and Director Gracie Otto to bring the brand into its next stage of creative evolution.’

Brand Consultant – Manifesto

Director – Lorenzo Bresciani

Media – AvenueC

Media Director – Clare Zappia Business Director – Elena Giannini

Production – Photoplay

Director – Gracie Otto
Executive Producer / Producer – Emma Thompson Executive Producer – Florence Tourbier
Stills Producer – Ross Colebatch
Photographer – Mark Clinton
DOP – Campbell Brown
Editor – Simon Njoo

Music Supervision & Sound – Squeak E. Clean Studios Post Production – White Chocolate

