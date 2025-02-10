Aussie Music Label One Day Partners With R/GA To Develop Brand Identity

One Day, the Australian label that partners with new and emerging artists, will partner with creative innovation company R/GA Australia to develop the brand’s strategy and identity.

R/GA will work with One Day to support its community-building efforts, define its brand relevance and amplify its presence.

In May 2024, Universal Music Australia (UMA), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), announced a relationship with One Day Recordings to support artist development and expand the reach of Australian talent on both domestic and global stages.

“R/GA’s work with We Are Warriors and Nike has been a true inspiration for us, and we quickly recognised they were the perfect partner for the next chapter of our brand. They immediately understood who we are and where we’re headed—empowering artists to build long-term, meaningful careers. We’re thrilled to collaborate with such a talented team of designers, creatives, and innovators to bring a new generation of Australian artists to the forefront,” One Day co-founder Nick Lupi said.

“I have deep admiration for One Day—they’re artist-led, community-driven, and truly go against the grain. They understand that the connection between listener and artist is so much more than a transactional algorithm; it’s about difference, emotional depth, creativity, and building real communities and fans. Partnering with them on their next chapter is an honour, as we bring a fresh perspective to their brand and the evolving Australian music scene. We’re proud to amplify their vision, supporting creativity from the fringes and helping them grow locally and globally. As always, we’re committed to ensuring the people behind this project reflect the audience they’re creating for,” Ben Miles, chief design officer, APAC at R/GA added.

Originally launched in 2013 as an events brand, One Day Entertainment transitioned five years ago into artist and producer management under co-founders Nick Lupi and Adit Gauchan. It hosted One Day Sundays, which featured international stars such as Anderson .Paak.