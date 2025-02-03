Aussie Influencer Duo Taz & Alessia & Podcast Duo We Got the Chocolates To Host 2025 AiMCO Awards

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) has announced that Australian content creators Taz and Alessia and podcasters We Got the Chocolates will be the hosts of the 2025 AiMCO Awards.

The annual awards are set to be held at NIDA Theatres in Sydney on 27 February and will recognise the brands, creators, agencies and businesses driving innovation and creativity across the Australian influencer marketing industry.

This year, the awards attracted a record number of entries, with nominees all celebrating the theme of the ‘Creator Influence’, acknowledging the power of creator campaigns within the broader marketing ecosystem. A total of 127 finalists have been selected from the hundreds of entries submitted for this year’s awards.

Over the past four years, Taz Zammit and Alessia Allfree have built a community of more than one million people across their platforms. Their fanbase is known as TeamTANDA.

The couple hosted a 24-hour livestream fundraiser in 2020, raising $5,000 for LGBTQIA+ youth in Australia. Since then, they have hosted the 24-hour live event annually, raising more than $21,000 for important causes nationally.

Last year, Taz and Alessia were named Live Creator of the Year at the TikTok Awards in Sydney and this year are finalists in both the Best Gaming/Streamer Creator and Best Business/Finance/Insurance/Telco Creator categories.

“2024 was such a massive year for us on social media – what better way to celebrate than to host this year’s AiMCO Awards? We couldn’t think of a more fitting way to give back to an industry that’s given us so much over the past 12 months – we cannot wait for this event,” Taz and Alessia said.

We Got the Chocolates is the brainchild of Queensland brothers Leigh and Mitch Drennan. The pair spearheads the weekly podcast, which has helped them amass more than 1 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. Born Bred Talent identified them as “one of Australia’s most exciting entertainment businesses”.

“It’s one thing to host a podcast where we just chat to each other and our mates – it’s quite another to host a major industry event like the AiMCO Awards! But we’ve got plenty of dad jokes up our sleeves and we’re excited to get amongst some of the nation’s best content creators and influencers,” Leigh and Mitch said.

“To have both Taz and Alessia, and the boys behind We Got the Chocolates on board to host our 2024 awards is testament to the talent we have here in Australia. Both Taz and Alessia and Mitch and Leigh have built significant audiences across their many platforms over the past few years – they’re true trailblazers of the Australian influencer marketing sector and well-placed to bring their experience and humour to our 2024 awards. I am confident that with such great talent at the helm, we’re in for an entertaining evening,” AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall added.

The 2024 AiMCO Awards’ Premier Partners are Hello Social and GroupM, Major Sponsors the Amazon Influencer Program, influencer marketing technology service Fabulate, and management service Talentpay, Contributing Partner Born Bred Talent, along with Gifting Sponsors Consumer Healthcare Products (CHP) Australia, Colgate, MadeMart Co., PapaFlock and Sticki.