Aussie Brokerage Platform Stake Appoints Sling & Stone For PR Duties
Stake, the Australian brokerage platform, has appointed Sling & Stone as its PR agency of record in Australia, following a competitive pitch process.
Sling and Stone will help to grow Stake’s brand presence across the Australian media, to further establish the broker as a leading voice on investing and its culture. As one of Australia’s fastest growing financial services brands, Stake is now ramping up its communications approach to help more investors understand and access opportunities for their financial future.
Stake completed a $90 million Series A round in March 2022 and is backed by major investors that include Tiger Global and DST Global Partners. According to recent data from investment trends, it is the number one broker for U.S. shares in Australia and the third largest overall.
Sling & Stone will help to unearth stories from Stake’s markets experts, business culture and products to help investors grow their knowledge and confidence over time.
Bryan Wilmot, chief marketing officer at Stake said: “Stake was created to break barriers for ambitious investors, so it’s important that we make investing relevant to today’s audiences and set new standards across all marketing channels. To achieve this, we needed a PR partner that was in tune with the markets, while also having the creative flair to find unique and culturally relevant stories. During the pitch process, Sling & Stone demonstrated a strong understanding of what we’re aiming to achieve, and there were clear synergies between our two teams. Since we’ve been working together, there have been incredible results already and we look forward to building on this success.”
Kasi Talbot, global head of consumer at Sling & Stone added: “Stake is an Australian startup that is getting it right on so many levels. Not only is the product best-in-class, but the marketing team is one of the most sophisticated and collaborative that we’ve had the pleasure of working with. They’re creative and nimble, and highly attuned to the culture of investing..
“Injecting high-growth brands into the centre of culture and helping them reach new audiences is the Sling & Stone jam, and we’re really proud to be working with Stake to democratise wealth generation in Australia. We’ve hit the ground running with their team and we’re confident this will be an excellent partnership.”
Since its launch in 2017, Stake has amassed more than over 500,000 customers by providing seamless access to the U.S. markets, $3 CHESS-sponsored ASX trades, and Stake Super — an intuitive, hassle-free SMSF platform.
