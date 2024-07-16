NewsletterTechnology

Aussie Broadband Group Introduces Challenger Brand, Buddy Telco

The Aussie Broadband Group has announced the launch of Buddy Telco, a new digital-first challenger brand designed to disrupt the value-seeking NBN market in Australia. Buddy Telco is committed to providing an efficient and straightforward service that gives customers everything they need and nothing they don’t.

NBN 25, 50, 100 and 1000 plans will be available at launch, with users able to get support through the Buddy app, website and Live Chat functionality, ensuring helpful support is only a click away. “Our aim is to really simplify the NBN experience by removing as many barriers as possible,” Phillip Britt, Aussie Broadband Group managing director, said.

Buddy will run off the same award-winning infrastructure and automation that powers the Aussie Broadband network. Users will be able to manage their connection, upgrades, outages and usage through the Buddy Telco app, website and Live Chat service. The following plans will be available from Buddy from July 15:

  • Standard NBN 25/10 Unlimited for $65
  • Value NBN 50/20 Unlimited for $75
  • Speedy NBN 100/20 Unlimited for $85
  • Zoomy NBN 1000/50 Unlimited for $99

“We’re thrilled to launch Buddy Telco, a truly digital-first offering for Australians after a fast, no-frills internet service that’s always there when you need it,” Britt added. “The Buddy Telco app and website provides full self-service functionality, while the award-winning infrastructure and network behind Buddy ensures top stability and speeds”.

Customers will be able to sign up for Buddy under a self-service model, which will allow users to use their existing modem/router without incurring unnecessary costs.

This also reinforces Buddy’s core tenets of flexibility and customer empowerment, something emphasised by the official Buddy canine mascot. “Buddy the dog is the perfect sidekick: they’re reliable, dependable, and they have your back when you need it, which is everything that Buddy Telco is about,” Rebecca Rizzo, Aussie Broadband general manager of marketing, said.

The brand will begin offering fixed broadband services via the NBN network to all users on the NBN network from July 15, 2024.

