Aussie Adland Invests In LGBTIQ+ Youth Via The Pinnacle Foundation

Some of the country’s largest and most influential advertising and marketing firms have partnered with the Pinnacle Foundation, Australia’s leading charity supporting LGBTIQ+ young Australians to secure a university or TAFE education. WPP, Dentsu and UnLtd have joined some of the Australia’s largest corporates as donors of Pinnacle, with multi-year tertiary scholarships in their name. These scholarships will support the next generation of LGBTIQ+ creatives, media strategists, art directors and communicators.

Pinnacle Foundation scholarships are awarded to young LGBTIQ+ Australians who have been disadvantaged or faced setbacks because of how they identify, empowering them to realise their full potential and to contribute fully to society.

Applications for the next round of scholarships open on 1 July and close on 31 August, and The Pinnacle Foundation is encouraging young LGBTIQ+ Aussies across all disciplines to apply – from law, medicine and engineering to health science, sports science, nursing, the arts, and marketing, advertising and communication. The Pinnacle Foundation also has a special focus on First Nations LGBTIQ+ youth, as well as those from rural, regional, and remote areas, to help them reclaim their path via its unique program of educational scholarships combined with mentoring.

Tiffany Damm (lead image), commercial director of UnLtd said: “We are so proud to partner with The Pinnacle Foundation and help connect the media and marketing industry to this important cause. So many individuals and organisations have already thrown in their support, either using their skills for good or by fundraising for the Sam Smith Scholarship which was set up in memory of Sam, a pioneer of digital industry and a much-loved colleague and friend who we sadly lost in 2020. We can’t wait to see his legacy continue through this scholarship helping a young LGBTIQ+ person to thrive in their marketing studies and career.”

Next year, Pinnacle will fund a record number of 80 scholars throughout their tertiary studies. Each scholar is carefully matched with a mentor who will have walked the scholar’s path. For a scholar studying a four-year degree course, the total multi-year scholarship will be valued at $26,000.

Pinnacle Foundation CEO & managing director, Andrew Staite, said, “We are thrilled to be able to support a record number of scholars in 2023, many who have faced family, faith and community rejection just because of how they identify. Every scholar will be carefully matched with a mentor to support them to realise their full potential.”

“We are extremely grateful for, and totally reliant upon, the support we receive from our corporate and philanthropic partners and generous individual donors to deliver the Pinnacle Foundation program. It is wonderful to see Australia’s media, marketing and advertising community increasingly recognise the importance of fostering inclusive workplaces, where everyone’s contribution is fairly celebrated, employees feel safe to be themselves and belong. We thank WPP, Desntsu and UnLtd for funding specially named multi-year Pinnacle Foundation scholarships and look forward to seeing this year’s scholarship applications.”

Applications for Pinnacle Foundation 2023 scholarships close on 31 August. For more information and to apply, visit: Apply for a Scholarship – Pinnacle Foundation (thepinnaclefoundation.org)