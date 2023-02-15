Aussie Ad Vet Mat Baxter To Launch Design Agency Huge In Australia

Huge, the 20+ year design and innovation outfit born in Brooklyn has officially opened for business in Australia. Building on its award-winning legacy of craft and innovation, Global CEO Mat Baxter (a New York-based Australian) has taken Huge on a year-long journey of head-to-tail transformation, and gone to market with a bold new offering: Creative Growth Acceleration. Having begun to gain traction around the world, Huge says it is now dedicated to helping local brands grow in new ways.

Creative Growth Acceleration is built on the premise that the world is on the cusp of a new business and economic era where the traditional approaches to growth are no longer fit for purpose. Creative Growth Acceleration is a new business philosophy and practice that enables organisations to grow sustainably, purposefully, and predictably. Built on decades of Huge’s design leadership working with the world’s most ambitious brands, Huge now helps companies solve problems – and grow – by providing infusions of Creative Capital into their brands and businesses, and by making, “huge moves.” Huge moves are game-changing, leapfrogging efforts that make a lasting and material impact for brands and their customers and deliver powerful outcomes.

“Why are we a Creative Growth Acceleration Company? Because creativity unlocks and powers growth,” said Mat Baxter (lead image), Huge’s global CEO. “There is a wide body of research which shows that creative companies are more successful, and customers think better of products and services when they come from creative companies. But creativity, which is all too often viewed as some kind of secret sauce — immeasurable except in relation to an output such as marketing — requires a different lens if we want to apply it to the problems facing businesses today.”

To deliver on this new vision, Huge has designed a suite of products that use data, strategy, technology, and creativity to address the most common barriers to growth. Each product includes the predefined methodologies, required tools, frameworks, and typical outputs to overcome each barrier, allowing Huge to define its engagements in terms of concrete business results and ROI, not simply creative artefacts, like most of the industry.

Huge has grouped its products into three key areas, or “gateways” organised around current and future client challenges that have been identified: Experience Transformation, Technology Realisation, and Growth Creation. The company’s team of global experts work closely with their clients to identify a clear and ambitious articulation of the business problem(s) to be solved. Once the problems have been identified, the Huge team shapes the most relevant product solutions.