Audiences Lift At Fox Footy For 2025 AFL Opening Round

Fox Footy, on Foxtel and Kayo Sports, has experienced a surge in viewership as the new AFL broadcast deal kicked off with 2025 Opening Round. With new graphics and dedicated commentary for the first time, average audiences on Fox Footy for 2025 Opening Round lifted 29 per cent on 2024’s Opening Round.

The Opening Round clash between Sydney Swans and Hawthorn Hawks was up 35 per cent on the Sydney Swans v Melbourne Demons first game of the season in 2024 and is the most streamed AFL season opener of all time. It was also the second most watched AFL season opener of all time.

The Sydney v Hawthorn game also achieved the highest average audience ever for a sporting match on BINGE, bringing new audiences into the sport.

Friday’s Sydney v Hawthorn game saw the Fox Footy calling debut for legendary broadcaster Gerard Whateley alongside one of the most prominent Australian sports commentators Anthony Hudson.

The Sunday afternoon game between GWS Giants and Collingwood Magpies rose 20 per cent on the same match-up which was played on a Saturday night in 2024. Dwayne Russell was joined by Matt Hill as dedicated Fox Footy commentator for the game.

AFL Opening Round 2025 kicked off a new broadcast era with Fox Footy producing its own games with new graphics and dedicated commentary teams.

“It’s a long race and we have just begun. So many of our Queensland and Northern New South Wales customers are cut off, and while our first numbers might be up year-on-year nationally we’ll hold the celebrations until everything is back to normal,” said Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley.

All the AFL action continues on Thursday 13 April when Richmond hosts Carlton. The first ‘Super Saturday LIVE’ on Fox Footy then kicks off on Saturday 15 March when Geelong hosts Fremantle. ‘Super Saturday LIVE’ brings the best of live footy to subscribers and will see coverage and programming on Fox Footy from the first bounce to the final siren every Saturday. Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel, will be the only place to watch live AFL on a Saturday in Victoria and Tasmania for every round of the home and away season, and nationally for at least the first eight rounds.