Audible’s Sex Therapy Podcast Returns With A One-Of-A-Kind Dining Experience Via Emotive

Audible has launched season two of its original series “Sex Therapy: Sessions with Chantelle Otten – Unlocking Intimacy”. To celebrate the launch, Audible has announced two intimate, immersive brand experiences in Sydney and Melbourne, via Emotive.

Emotive has crafted an experience featuring the podcast’s host, sex therapist Chantelle Otten. Attendees who secure a spot at one of these exclusive “Intimacy, Served” soirées will embark on a journey of self-discovery, where candid discussions about sex and intimacy are on the table.

Teaming up with White Horse in Sydney and Chancery Lane in Melbourne, dinner guests will not only be served food and drink but also provocative questions inspired by Chantelle’s real conversations with anonymised patients in the podcast. These conversation starters are woven into the experience through audio, tableware, and even the food itself.

Otten’s therapy sessions also inspired the creation of a deck of conversation cards, to be gifted to event attendees, to help them unlock a new level of intimacy at home. The game contains questions including “Is monogamy enough?” and “Do you prioritise your own pleasure with a partner?”

“I’m thrilled to be inviting guests to my Intimacy, Served dining experience with Audible, to connect in real life and soak up an evening that will help guests discover the ingredients to unlocking intimacy for themselves, and with others,” said Otten.

“Audible is deeply passionate about creating exceptional listening experiences that provoke, educate and entertain. We’re thrilled to work with Chantelle again to reveal real-life stories about sex, intimacy, vulnerability, and connection, for a voracious and engaged global listening audience,” said Karen Appathurai Wiggins, head of regional content, APAC, Audible.

“At Emotive, our purpose day in and day out is to deliver ideas that change how people feel, and ‘Intimacy, Served’ is a perfect example of this. This immersive dining experience is all about making the person who walks out not the same person as the one who walked in. And beyond that, the event provides a wonderful way to drive consideration to the masses for the second season of Sex Therapy,” said Pia McMorran, business director, Emotive.

These events are part of an integrated campaign utilising influencers, social, digital, editorial, and audio channels to amplify the podcast. The launch of “Sex Therapy: Sessions with Chantelle Otten – Unlocking Intimacy” was supported by paid media and content partnerships via Wavemaker.

