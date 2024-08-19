Audacia Audio Partners With Wondercraft To Leverage AI For Multilingual Ad Production

Audacia Audio has partnered with AI creative audio studio Wondercraft to scale international audio ad production for its APAC clients, venturing into multilingual content.

Audacia has supported over 30 APAC clients to produce and monetise powerful audio advertising campaigns in over 10 markets, a process that typically takes 10 days or more. Now, Audacia is using Wondercraft’s digital ad studio to speed up the production process and empower clients to connect with new audiences by rapidly translating ads for multiple markets using AI.

Co-founded by former COO at Acast and early Spotify employee Oskar Serrander and Palantir engineers Dimitris Nikolaou and Youssef Rizk, Wondercraft’s AI ad studio enables brands and creative teams to script, voice, produce and translate studio-quality audio adverts in any language, simply by typing.

Dubbed “Canva for Audio” for its ability to simplify audio production, the Wondercraft platform features hyper-realistic AI voices that can be directed with absolute precision, seamless music, and sound mixing, a versatile AI script- and ad copy assistant, and audio translation tools.

Audacia started working with Wondercraft to produce audio creative in February 2024. Since then, the Singapore-based audio marketplace has produced dozens of audio campaigns using the technology for clients in the finance, entertainment, and travel sectors, driving listen-through rates of up to 99 per cent.

For one client, Audacia used the platform to create and rapidly translate four audio adverts from English into Italian, Mandarin, and Vietnamese for multiple markets.

“At Audacia Audio we’ve found Wondercraft to be an indispensable partner in our audio advertising campaigns. Their intuitive interface simplifies the process of crafting professional audio adverts in any language. From copywriting to voice cloning, translation, and background music selection, their tools provide unparalleled flexibility and quality,” said Kym Treasure, co-founder, Audacia Audio.

“The technology has enabled us to create a quantity and quality of audio ads for clients we could not have come close to otherwise, so our clients can focus their energy and budgets on marketing and monetisation. Our clients have been excited and receptive to the power of this new technology to drive fast audio ad production and iteration for multiple international markets and customer segments,” added Treasure.

“We’re obsessed with making audio production more accessible to the marketing and ad industry. What normally eats away at the media budget, takes weeks of feedback ping-pong, and only leaves the brand with a few ads to show for can now be done in a matter of minutes and hours and leave you with endless variations of copy, voices, music, and languages to deploy your ad campaigns in multiple markets, tailored to multiple target audiences,” said Oskar Serrander, former Acast COO and co-founder, Wondercraft.

“I’m excited to enable brands and agencies to invest their time in developing amazing, creative concepts that drive results and help them with the rest: a fast, affordable, friction-free, studio-quality platform to make those ideas come alive. Audacia Audio was one of our earliest enterprise users and true pioneers in adopting AI to service their clients. We’re super impressed by Kym and her team’s work and excited to see the impact Wondercraft is having on their business and services,” added Serrander.

Wondercraft came out of Beta in February this year and is already being used by more than 40,000 storytellers, creatives, audio ad producers, and brands, including world-leading podcast company Acast and Steven Bartlett of Diary of a CEO.

The platform has been designed for both creators and creative teams, with a suite of team collaboration tools making it easy for creative teams at ad agencies and publishers to work together on audio projects with colleagues, clients, and stakeholders.

Founded by former Spotify director Kym Treasure in 2022, Singapore-based Audacia Audio connects publishers, advertisers, and customers across premium audio environments, supporting brands to produce and implement audio ads, and publishers to monetise their inventory.