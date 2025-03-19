Attention Marketers: Personalisation Goes Beyond Adding First Names To Your Emails

Personalisation in email marketing goes well beyond inserting a custom first name, writes Anthony Capano, Regional Director, APAC, at Intuit Mailchimp. Getting that personalisation, however, isn’t as time consuming as you might think.

Many marketers use custom email subject lines to connect with their audiences. But while basic personalisation may have worked in the past, expectations are evolving. People now demand experiences that reflect their needs, behaviours, and values. In fact, 60 per cent of Australians prefer personalised advertising these days.

Strategic, effective personalisation is more than just adding a first name to your email. With inboxes overflowing and competition for attention at an all-time high, marketers need to push past surface-level tactics.

This raises the question: how can marketers move away from a generic approach and create high-impact experiences that lead to real results? They can start by shifting their strategy.

From broad targeting to understanding customers on a deeper level

Knowing audience demographics helps marketers create personalised messages, but true impact comes from combining behavioural data, first-party insights, and real-time signals. Moving past basic segmentation, brands should use this information to create highly personalised experiences.

By analysing purchase history, browsing activity, and engagement patterns, they can tailor offers and content to match individual preferences. This, in turn, makes each interaction feel more relevant and valuable.

For instance, a company can send every shopper the same “20 per cent off women’s shoes” email. But what if, instead, they tailor recommendations based on each customer’s preferred size, colour, previously viewed or purchased items? This thoughtful approach would ensure a more engaging experience and likely lead to higher conversion rates.

Monday Girl is a great real-life example of a company that is successfully using hyper-personalisation. The North American community for professional women segments their audience based on demographic details, career goals and interests, tailoring content to align with individual member needs. Then, using a customer journey builder tool, the company has developed distinct paths for different member categories: job seekers, career changers, business owners, and those looking to enhance leadership skills.

The results? A 60 per cent open rate for public newsletters (our numbers show that the global average is 35.62 per cent) and even higher engagement for member-specific emails.

When brands personalise their marketing based on behaviour, they can increase engagement and see better results.

From better customer insights to scaling personalisation with AI and automation

Delivering uniquely tailored messages at scale can feel like an overwhelming, almost unachievable task. But AI and automation are making it possible and easier than ever before.

Marketers are using AI-powered tools to:

Predict customer intent: recognising patterns in browsing behaviour, past purchases, and email interactions, and then anticipating what customers might do next. A fashion retailer, for example, might notice that a customer regularly checks out a particular brand. Rather than waiting for said customer to add an item to their cart, they send an exclusive pre-sale invitation and nudge that person toward a purchase.

Automate dynamic content: adapting content in real time to match each recipient’s interests. For instance, a travel company might send a personalised email with hotel recommendations based on a customer’s recent destination searches—ensuring every touchpoint feels relevant.

Optimise engagement with send-time intelligence: finding out the ideal time to send a message based on when their audience is most likely to engage. A hospitality group, for example, might send promotional emails with weekend dining deals on Thursday afternoons. On the other hand, a local shop sends new arrival alerts when shoppers are on their lunch break.

Marketing teams that use AI-driven segmentation and automation often see higher open and click-through rates, increased engagement, and better overall campaign performance. Often without having to send more emails.

From using the right tools to building trust through ethical data use

Intuit Mailchimp’s recent report shows that, while 62 per cent of Australians are happy to share personal data in exchange for more personalisation, 82 per cent want assurances about how their personal data is being used.

Consumers are more likely to remain loyal to companies that deliver value while respecting their privacy​. A trust-first approach can make or break a business’ reputation and long-term growth.

To ensure data use is both ethical and sustainable, marketers need to be transparent about their practices. This means clearly explaining why and how they collect the data, giving customers control over their preferences (allowing them to opt in or out), and ensuring that data is used to improve experiences rather than just push sales.

Investing in a sophisticated, long-term strategy

Personalising email subject lines is still useful, but it shouldn’t be the foundation of a brand’s marketing strategy. Today, people expect brands to know them, understand them, and engage with them in meaningful ways.

For marketers willing to move beyond the basics, the benefits are clear: stronger relationships, higher engagement, and better business outcomes. And with behavioural insights, AI-driven automation, and responsible data usage more accessible than ever, creating truly personalised experiences at scale is within reach.