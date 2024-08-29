ATP Tour Records 50% Increase In Sponsorship Revenue

As the first serves are made at the US Open in New York, the ATP Tour has announced that it has achieved a significant milestone in 2024, reporting a remarkable 50 per cent growth in sponsorship revenues compared to the previous year. This surge is set to continue, with projections indicating an 89 per cent increase by 2026.

The ATP Tour attributes this record-breaking growth to the addition of over 50 new global partners, including prestigious names such as Lexus, Yokohama, Haier, Waterdrop, LONGi Solar, Sense Arena, OFX, and, most recently, Fitline. This influx of new partnerships not only diversifies and strengthens the ATP’s commercial portfolio but also underscores the growing value that global brands place on the international appeal of tennis.

In addition to these new partnerships, the ATP has successfully renewed long-term agreements with critical sponsors like Infosys, Lacoste, Dunlop, and Asti Docg.

Furthermore, in a strategic move to broaden its entertainment offerings, the ATP, in collaboration with the WTA, has entered into a joint licensing partnership with game maker Nacon to launch the TIEBREAK tennis game. This venture not only expands the ATP’s influence in the digital space but also enhances fan engagement through innovative new platforms.

The ATP’s OneVision strategic plan has also been one of the keys to its commercial success, significantly enhancing sponsorship opportunities by expanding several ATP Masters 1000 tournaments from eight to 12 days. This strategy has attracted substantial brand support, most notably from PIF, which entered into a significant multi-year partnership in 2024 to help the ATP grow the game globally for players and fans. Since 2021, the ATP has doubled its annual sponsorship distributions to tournaments. Additionally, OneVision is unlocking new investments at the tournament level, leading to multi-million dollar infrastructure upgrades and fully booked partnership portfolios secured by long-term category protection.

ATP Tour partners have also played a crucial role in advancing the ATP Serves sustainability roadmap by making significant investments. Over the past 18 months, they have co-launched several initiatives, including the ATP Carbon Tracker in partnership with Infosys, the Nitto ATP Finals Torino Green project, and the LONGi PLAN GET. Through their event portfolios, Lexus has led the electrification of car fleets, while Waterdrop has championed the reduction of single-use plastics on Tour. Additional collaborations aimed at furthering ATP’s climate goals are planned for 2025.

The ATP Tour’s digital presence has been a critical driver of its commercial success. In 2024, the ATP’s social media following grew by 7 per cent, reaching 9.7 million, while video views soared by an impressive 159 per cent. Overall, digital reach expanded by 48 per cent, now touching 2.9 billion people globally. This robust digital performance has provided substantial exposure for brand partners, with increased visibility through branded content, social collaborations, and on-site activations at tournaments worldwide.

In 2023, the ATP launched a new player-focused branded content initiative, which has been particularly successful in driving value for sponsors. This initiative not only enhanced brand visibility but also opened new revenue streams for players, further intertwining the commercial interests of the ATP and its athletes.

“We are thrilled that leading brands are increasingly seeking to align with the ATP Tour, our globally recognised athletes and world-class tournaments,” said Massimo Calvelli, ATP CEO. “Our partners are committed to enhancing the promotion of the sport, attracting new fans and supporting our members and communities through ATP Serves. They have also bought into our OneVision strategic plan. This has laid the foundation for growth through more premium events, rights aggregation, and a game-changing profit-sharing agreement creating a true partnership between players and tournaments”.

As sports leagues worldwide seek to innovate and expand their revenue streams, the ATP’s strategy offers a compelling blueprint for success. The ATP’s approach to leveraging partnerships and enhancing its digital footprint has set a new standard for sports organisations aiming to increase their global reach and deepen fan engagement.