Atomic’s Barry O’Brien To Perform Death-Defying Leap & Raise Money For Kids Cancer Charity

Atomic 212º chairman Barry O’Brien OAM will be taking a daring leap on 25 October in a bid to raise money for a children’s cancer charity.

O’Brien, along with other CEOs from around Australia will be taking part in the CEO Dare to Cure initiative for the Children’s Cancer Institute. Come the big day, he’ll be diving from a seven-metre stunt platform.

O’Brien plans to raise $10,000 — an ambitious target sure — and is calling on adland to help out.

“No child or family should have to fight cancer alone,” O’Brien told B&T.

“More than 1,000 Australian families will face childhood cancer this year. This heartbreaking disease steals the light from young lives, with nearly three young Australians losing their battle each week.”

Currently, Matthew Hurford, CEO of data infrastructure firm NetApp is leading the donations race, amassing a whopping $50,000.

You can donate to O’Brien’s effort here: https://www.ccia.org.au/fundraisers/barryobrien