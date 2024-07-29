Atomic 212° Promotes Lorraine Woods To Chief Investment & Trading Officer

Atomic 212° has promoted Lorraine Woods to the new role of chief investment & trading officer, and Alexandra Thomas to the role of national trading lead.

Previously national head of trading, Woods has been a key member of the Atomic 212° team since 2016, when she joined the agency as national group trading director. She has had senior roles at MediaCom, ZenithOptimedia, and Carat.

Atomic 212° has also appointed Alexandra Thomas as national trading lead. She joined the agency from EssenceMediaCom, where she was marketplace group director. Thomas has also worked at Carat, Bohemia Group, and Ikon Communications.

“Congratulations to Lorraine on her well-deserved promotion, which is a testament to Lorraine’s leadership in developing and refining Atomic 212°’s market-leading investment product to maximise impact for our clients. We’re excited to welcome Alex to the team to support the ever-growing trading function within our business,” said Claire Fenner, Atomic 212° national chief executive officer.

“Being at Atomic 212° from the very early days and helping to shape and grow it into what it is today has been such an exciting eight years and I feel very proud to be a part of,” added Woods.

“I look forward to continuing the success we have had and building out our investment product in line with our growth, now being Australia’s number one independent media agency, with some of the industry’s most talented traders Alex Thomas and Jay Malig”.

“I’m proud to be joining Australia’s number one independent media agency and look forward to working with a really talented team. I’m excited to bring my 15-plus years of trading experience – and passion – to support the continued growth of Atomic 212°’s investment product,” added Thomas.

The promotion of Woods and appointment of Thomas follow a series of client wins and retentions for Atomic 212° over the past year including BMW Australia and New Zealand, Bupa, the Northern Territory Government, Tourism Northern Territory, Northern Territory Major Events Company, Darrell Lea, Victoria University, My Muscle Chef, Growth Faculty, VetPartners, Adyen, and UKG.

Atomic 212° won Independent Agency of the Year (Media) and Digital Innovation Agency of the Year in Campaign UK’s 2023 Global Agency of the Year Awards, which were announced in June 2024.

It also ranked #1 among independent agencies in Australia in the 2023 calendar year in terms of new business wins, including client retentions, according to the latest report from COMvergence.