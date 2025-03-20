Atlassian, Canva Bosses Edge Kerry Stokes In The Australian’s Rich List

Atlassian and Canva’s bosses are among the richest people in Australia with the former’s Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquar and the latter’s Cliff Obrecht and Melanie Perkins taking four spots in The Australian’s annual rich list.

The News Corp-owned masthead reckons Cannon-Brookes and Farquhar are the third and fourth richest people in Australia with $29.45 billion and $29.19 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile, Obrecht and Perkins placed tenth and eleventh, making do with a paltry $14.02 billion each.

Kerry Stokes, chairman of Seven West Media, placed twelfth with $13.56 billion

Gina Rinehart tops this year’s edition of The List – Australia’s Richest 250 with a fortune of $46.34 billion. Harry Triguboff founder and owner of Meriton rounds out the three.

The cover story features Laurence Escalante, founder and majority owner of online casino gaming and sweepstakes business, Virtual Gaming Worlds.

Included in The List this year are 170 billionaires (up from 159 last year), 19 newcomers, and 16 people aged 40 and younger. The average age of members is 65, and 28-year-old Robbie Ferguson founder of Web3 games business Immutable is The List’s youngest member.

Stensholt said: “Escalante heads a stellar cast of young and successful entrepreneurs featured in this year’s edition, all of whom have overcome setbacks in what are still emerging careers, including

Australia’s youngest billionaire, 29-year-old Ed Craven.

“The List is the most comprehensive annual study of Australia’s wealthiest individuals and it could not be done without our researchers, true behind-the-scenes powerhouses. They worked tirelessly with me for several months to calculate the fortunes and uncover revealing insights about Australia’s wealthiest people.”

Property continues to dominate the majority of wealth, with 55 of Australia’s wealthiest making their fortune from the industry.

Many members have also made their fortunes in industries such as retail (37 members), investment (26 members) and technology (25 members).

