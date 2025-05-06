Assembled Media Bumps Samantha Murphy & Alex James Into New Senior Roles

Data-led media planning and buying agency Assembled Media has promoted two senior team members, Samantha Murphy and Alex James, to new roles.

Samantha Murphy has been appointed client director, stepping up from her previous role as client manager. Murphy joined Assembled Media three years ago.

“I’m incredibly excited to be moving into the role of client director at Assembled Media. The journey from client manager to this next chapter has been shaped by the brilliant people around me and the clients who inspire better thinking every day,” Murphy said.

“I’m excited to deepen relationships, drive even greater impact, and help our clients grow with bold, smart strategies. The best work is still ahead,” Murphy added.

Joining her in this wave of growth is Alex (AJ) James, who has been promoted to head of digital activations. In their new role, James will lead the agency’s integrated digital activation services, overseeing the most effective strategies across current and emerging digital platforms.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to step up and lead across the wider digital ecosystem, and I can’t wait to champion our amazing team in this space. My focus remains firmly set on keeping our clients on the leading edge of digital and social strategies,” James said.

“I’m incredibly proud to recognise these two well-deserved promotions. At Assembled, we don’t promote based on tenure – we promote based on impact,” Assembled Media’s managing director Gareth Nicholls said.

“Both Sam and AJ have consistently delivered exceptional outcomes for our clients, shaped smarter solutions, and embodied the values that make Assembled different. Their progression is a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the results we’ve achieved together,” Nicholls added.

Both promotions come as Assembled Media continues to expand its client roster.