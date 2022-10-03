Asembl And Streets Team Up To Promote Ice-Cream-Themed Budgy Smugglers

Brand extension agency Asembl has partnered Streets up with Australia’s favourite ‘budgie smuggler’ brand, Budgy Smuggler for a nostalgic summer swimwear collection.

Launching at Budgy Smugglers’ New South Wales retail store in Bondi on Friday 7 October and available online from Monday 10 October, the collection features the iconic imagery of all-time Streets classics Paddle Pop, Bubble-O-Bill, Splice and Golden Gaytime.

The fashionable swimwear range includes smuggling mens swimwear, booty shorts, one pieces, tops and bottoms as well as branded bucket hats.

Australian-made using environmentally friendly inks, each Budgy Smuggler x Streets piece is crafted using a laser cutting process to minimise fabric wastage and are hand-sewn for quality.

Made with a chlorine-resistant fabric comfortable for swimming, sport and general casual wear, each playful piece in the cheeky collection celebrates the much-loved iconic Australian summer ice-creams.

Streets marketing manager, Annie Lucchitti said: “Salt water and sweet treats – the perfect memory makers! Budgy Smugglers and Streets partnership is a beautiful Aussie day at the beach if we’ve ever seen one. The sweetest gear you’ll wear all summer is finally here!”

Budgy Smuggler GM Brenden Hartmann added: “If you think of summer, you think of swimwear, ice creams and the beach, right?! Streets and Budgy Smuggler coming together is like seeing John Farnham and Daryl Braithwaite on stage at the same time; two iconic Australians joining forces to give the people what they want. We’re stoked with how this range represents both brands and serves as a tip of the hat to both ice cream and swimwear lovers alike.”

Asembl managing director, Justin Watson added: “Nothing comes close to an Australian summer quite like Streets and Budgy Smuggler. The consummate partnership, this deliciously fun collection features the iconic imagery of Paddle Pop, Bubble-O-Bill, Splice and Golden Gaytime – which have each lent themselves perfectly playful to the all-Australian Budgy Smuggler swimwear pieces.”