“Art Imitates Life?” – Antoinette Lattouf’s Shock Return To The ABC

It was the story that dominated the headlines last month. Australian-Lebanese journalist Antoinette Lattouf was ousted from her radio presenting role at the ABC after she reshared a social media post protesting the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinian civilians.

Following the dismissal, Lattouf sent her submission to the Fair Work Commission industrial tribunal. So viewers will be shocked to learn that Lattouf has nor returned to the ABC! It’s not quite how you think however…

Lattouf is returning to the ABC in the capacity of an actor in ABC’s drama series House of Gods, which is released this weekend.

The show “follows the lives of an ambitious Iraqi Australian family grappling with newfound power and privilege when their charismatic patriarch is elected head cleric of their local mosque”.

Lattouf plays the role of a radio presenter who discovers something contraversial.

The parallels to real life were not lost on Lattouf who posted a picture of herself at the premiere of the show.

“Art imitates life? Or the other way around? I had to dig deep for my acting debut in ABC TV drama ‘House of Gods’ which premieres Sunday”.

“I play Leila, a radio pres

enter who unearths something damning on air. It has wide reaching ramifications and rattles the community. And yes, I expect an AACTA, BAFTA, Oscar, but I’ll settle for a gold star sticker or a thumbs up for my acting”.

“It was fabulous catching up with cast and crew last night. An enormous shoutout to lead actor @kamelelbasha who, thankfully, was able to fly in from his home in the West Bank”.

House of Gods premieres 25 February at 8.30pm on ABC iview and ABC TV.