Art Gallery Of NSW Welcomes House Of Arras As Official Sparkling Wine Partner

House of Arras has announced a new three-year partnership as the official sparkling wine partner of the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

This exciting collaboration will bring together two icons of Australian culture, uniting House of Arras’s globally celebrated range of exceptional sparkling wines with the Art Gallery’s unparalleled program of local and international art experiences and events.

“The Art Gallery of New South Wales is delighted to welcome House of Arras as our official sparkling wine partner under a new three-year partnership. House of Arras shares our passion for brilliance, artistry and creating memorable experiences, and we look forward to celebrating this collaboration at key events and exhibitions throughout the year,” said Art Gallery of New South Wales, director of audiences and development, John Richardson.

The partnership will see House of Arras sparkling wines featured at major events such as the Gallery’s signature Archibald Prize, in addition to exhibition openings, fundraising events, and other engaging experiences for Art Gallery members.

In addition to this new partnership, the Art Gallery’s unique restaurants, including Crafted by Matt Moran and MOD Dining, developed in collaboration with the Art Gallery’s catering partner, The Fresh Collective, will also offer a range of House of Arras sparkling wines on select wine lists throughout the partnership.

House of Arras chief winemaker Ed Carr, the only non-Champenois winemaker to be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Champagne & Sparkling Wine Championships, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “House of Arras is thrilled to join forces with the Art Gallery of New South Wales. We share a commitment to excellence and a desire to create moments that resonate. The partnership also comes at the ideal time for our winery as we embark on our 30th anniversary in 2025.

“We look forward to a successful partnership that elevates the experience of art and celebration.”