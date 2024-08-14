ARN Signs Up For Another Trip Down the Red Carpet With The Logies

ARN is thrilled to announce its continued partnership as the exclusive radio partner for this year’s much anticipated 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards, bringing listeners all the glamour and excitement of Australian television’s night of nights.

The partnership will see an integrated campaign spread across the KIIS Network, ARN Regional stations and iHeart, featuring exclusive celebrity interviews, exciting VIP experience giveaways and unparalleled access to the red-carpet event.

In the lead up to the event, KIIS will run giveaways in August across the Kyle & Jackie O Show, The Night Show, Robin & Kip and KIIS Weekends, along with Will & Woody’s Showstopper national promotion, to give listeners the chance to experience the glitz and glamour for themselves with a money-can’t-buy experience.

Lauren Joyce, ARN’s Chief Strategy & Communications Officer, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “We are excited to partner with the prestigious 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards for a third year. As Australia’s leading audio network, we are dedicated to providing unforgettable entertainment experiences to our listeners, and this partnership is a perfect fit for that mission.”

As part of the collaboration, KIIS’ Kyle & Jackie O will capture all the buzz leading up to the awards with a special Pre-Logies Party with the stars, along with interviews with Gold Logie nominees. On the night of the event, all KIIS Network shows will be front and centre on the red carpet to bring listeners all the excitement of the arrivals while the KIIS DJ provides the best hits for the occasion. In addition, Mitch Churi from The Night Show will host his show live from the red carpet, broadcasting across the KIIS Network and on iHeart.

As the evening gets underway, KIIS will cover all the behind-the-scenes action, interviewing winners in the media room. The following morning, the best interviews and unforgettable moments will be recapped on-air and online, along with a special weekend breakfast show with KIIS’ Chris Page & Amy Gerard.

The 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards will take place live at The Star Sydney and air on Channel 7 and 7plus on Sunday, August 18 from 7.00pm. Fans can participate in live voting for the Most Popular awards until the end of the red carpet telecast, with voting for the prestigious Gold Logie staying open until moments before it is presented. Voting is now open, and fans can cast their votes for their favourite nominees from the shortlist at www.TVWEEKLogies.com.au