ARN & Paramount Named On Inclusive Employers List By Diversity Council Australia

ARN and Paramount have been named on Diversity Council Australia’s (DCA) list of inclusive employers.

There are 82 employees on the list, including the radio and TV networks, which also recognises businesses such as art galleries and sporting bodies to pharmaceutical and agricultural machinery manufacturers.

To make the list, participants must prove their commitment to diversity and inclusion by having employees complete an in-depth survey to map the state of inclusion in their workplace – and produce results that exceed national benchmarks on a series of key measures.

DCA said that the list is more than just a “feel good” exercise and that workers in diverse teams were three times less likely to leave their organisation, more than twice as likely to work extra hard, almost 10 times more likely to be innovative and four times more likely to provide excellent customer service.

“DCA is delighted to reveal this year’s list of Inclusive Employers,” DCA CEO Lisa Annese
said.

“We know that inclusion has significant benefits for both employers and employees. DCA’s Inclusive Employers Index is a rigorous process that reveals the state of inclusion and diversity across participating organisations.

“It’s an opportunity for workplaces to show their commitment to inclusion, reflect on their achievements and identify ways to do even better.

“Recognition as an Inclusive Employer means your organisation is doing the necessary work to create a welcoming and inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued and respected”.

Beverley McGarvey (lead image), executive vice president & chief content officer, head of Paramount+ said:

“Inclusion permeates every aspect of our business from the content we feature on our platforms and channels through to our team members at Paramount Australia. We’re very proud to be recognised as an Inclusive Employer and know that nurturing a diverse team is not only the right thing to do, but also has a positive impact on our business promoting wellbeing and a positive work environment that boosts productivity”.




