ARN & Paramount Named On Inclusive Employers List By Diversity Council Australia
ARN and Paramount have been named on Diversity Council Australia’s (DCA) list of inclusive employers.
There are 82 employees on the list, including the radio and TV networks, which also recognises businesses such as art galleries and sporting bodies to pharmaceutical and agricultural machinery manufacturers.
To make the list, participants must prove their commitment to diversity and inclusion by having employees complete an in-depth survey to map the state of inclusion in their workplace – and produce results that exceed national benchmarks on a series of key measures.
DCA said that the list is more than just a “feel good” exercise and that workers in diverse teams were three times less likely to leave their organisation, more than twice as likely to work extra hard, almost 10 times more likely to be innovative and four times more likely to provide excellent customer service.
“DCA is delighted to reveal this year’s list of Inclusive Employers,” DCA CEO Lisa Annese
said.
“We know that inclusion has significant benefits for both employers and employees. DCA’s Inclusive Employers Index is a rigorous process that reveals the state of inclusion and diversity across participating organisations.
“It’s an opportunity for workplaces to show their commitment to inclusion, reflect on their achievements and identify ways to do even better.
“Recognition as an Inclusive Employer means your organisation is doing the necessary work to create a welcoming and inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued and respected”.
Beverley McGarvey (lead image), executive vice president & chief content officer, head of Paramount+ said:
“Inclusion permeates every aspect of our business from the content we feature on our platforms and channels through to our team members at Paramount Australia. We’re very proud to be recognised as an Inclusive Employer and know that nurturing a diverse team is not only the right thing to do, but also has a positive impact on our business promoting wellbeing and a positive work environment that boosts productivity”.
Please login with linkedin to commentARN Diversity Council Australia Paramount
Latest News
Brown Family Wine Group Brings Its Family Of Brands Together Online
For over 130 years, the Brown Family Wine Group has thrived on a spirit of innovation and adventure, from the vineyards to winemaking and across every part of the business. It’s this same spirit which has led the business to re-imagine it’s online brand presence. The result is a seamless online hub showcasing its amazing […]
Gillette & Braun Partner With Movember To Support Men With Testicular Cancer
This November, grooming brands Gillette and Braun have signed a major partnership with Movember, the not-for-profit organisation supporting men living with testicular cancer and prostate cancer and struggling with mental health. In Australia, one in five men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. One man globally dies by suicide every minute. Testicular […]
Dolly Parton Among Famous Faces At This Year’s ARIA Awards
An all-Australian star lineup of artists including G Flip, Budjerah, DMA’S, Brad Cox, Fanny Lumsden, Jessica Mauboy, Meg Mac and Peach PRC is set to perform at the 2023 ARIA Awards. Presenters include Troye Sivan, Dolly Parton, Baker Boy, Claudia Karvan, Dylan Alcott, Marcia Hines, Cub Sport, Dermot Kennedy, Jack River, Jessica Mauboy, Joel Corry, Kate Ceberano, Pia Miranda, […]
Google Shows Australians What AI Is Capable Of With New Campaign From 72andSunny
Does AI give you the fear? The cold sweats? Realise you've been worrying for nothing with these new Google spots.
Adelaide Dad Gets Taylor Swift Tattooed To His Butt To Win Daughter Concert Tickets Via Radio Comp
Yes, B&T's opening with a bare bottom today. Still, it could've been worse, it could've been Alan Jones.
Record Quarter For Pureprofile
Pureprofile has announced a record quarterly continuing business revenue of $12.3m and record quarterly continuing business EBITDA (excl significant items) of $1.5m in Q1 FY24. Pureprofile Limited (ASX: PPL or the Company) has announced its Q1 FY24 business update for the period ended 30 September 2023. Q1 FY24 Highlights: Data & Insights and Platform delivered […]
Who’s In The Money? Get A Look At B&T’s Best-Performing Agencies!
B&T's handing out gold, silver & bronze to October's best performing agencies. Next month it'll be frankincense & myrrh.
Sunday TV Ratings: A Seismic Win For Nine’s The Block Finale Although Metro Numbers Down YOY
The Block done and dusted for yet another year. B&T unsure how bathroom tile fantasists will now spend their time.
M&C Saatchi Hits A High Note For Woolies’ Christmas Work
M&C Saatchi amps up the fun for Woolies' festive work. Thankfully no sign of drunk relatives fighting on the front lawn.
AWARD School 2024 Ambassadors Announced
AWARD School unveils its 2024 ambassadors. Who, judging by the press photo, all sport an excellent head of hair.
New Bid To Ban Alcohol Advertising During Sport Broadcasts
Alcohol joins sports betting as the new pariahs of the advertising world. Macca's thankful the heats of it for a change.
Final Call! The Last Of B&T Award Tickets On Sale Now Until Sold Out!
Still stewing over Taylor Swift tickets? The B&T Awards are very similar just with the Chaser boys replacing Tay Tay.
“For Some People That Is More Than What They Will Make In A Year!” – The Block Faces Backlash Over ‘Entitled’ Contestants
Much like Michael Clarke's relationships & Bounty in Celebrations, it wouldn't be a Block finale without a controversy.
Mindshare Retains NAB Account Until 2026
Collective "phews" emanating out of the Mindshare office today as NAB signs on for another three years.
Elevencom Serves Up Sweet New Look For The Cheesecake Shop
Nothing says "I really couldn't be arsed" like turning up with one from the Cheesecake Shop.
“Karma Bites Back” – Mean Girls Get Their Comeuppance In The Block’s Explosive Finale
Was this season of the Block the bitchiest ever? Or, are they all bitchy? B&T struggling to remember a year ago.
Lakeba Group Expands Into UAE With AstroLabs
Australian-based technology venture studio, Lakeba Group has announced its partnership with Dubai-based AstroLabs as it expands its operations into the Middle East. Lead image: L to R- Giuseppe Porcelli – Lakeba Group executive chairman and CEO. Alex Nicholls – AstroLabs director of KSA Expansion. Lakeba says that as Dubai continues to grow its ambitions and […]
How Publishers & Brands Can Win The Content Commerce Game
Need to wring some extra coin out of your website? Get set to go bright red in the face as you view these pro tips.
Report: 36% Of Aussies Have Boycotted A Brand Due To Poor Social Responsibility
Do you have billowing smokestacks above the office? Are you mistreating the company oxen? There's bad news in this.
Solomon Airlines Flies Into Collaboration With Illumination
Worryingly, the Solomon Islands are cuddling up to the Chinese, but don't let it ruin your travel plans says new ad.
XXXX Reels In Fishing Shirt Collaboration With Tide Apparel To Protect The Reef
Partner complaining about your beer consumption? Well, tell them you're protecting the Reef with this new initiative.
Grace O’Neill Appointed As Editor Of Are’s Relaunched Elle Australia
Despite a decade-long proclamation "print's dead", you have to hand it to it, it keeps getting back up off the canvas.
oOh!media Nabs Georgie Fox From Matterkind To Bolster Programmatic Advertising Capabilities
Matterkind's Georgie Fox moves over to the outdoor industry. Surprised much of it is spent indoors.
QMS Restructures Sales Management Team
QMS restructures its sales management team. Sadly, one side's not called the taipans & the other the honey badgers.
New IntelligenceBank Capabilities Empower Marketing Teams
New Insights and Automations Make It Easy for IntelligenceBank Customers to Get More Productivity Out of Marketing Teams While Reducing the Threat of Regulatory Penalties
Think Forward 2024: Report Describes A ‘Social Reckoning’ For Brands In Value-Driven Online Spaces
Global socially-led creative agency We Are Social today launched the latest edition of its annual trends report, Think Forward 2024.
Fancy Films Recertifies As A B Corp
In the recertification process Fancy Films were keen to prove that despite our industry being completely shut down during Covid, we had stuck true to our purpose and prioritised our pro bono work and our B Corp values. The end result is we have not only grown but we are thriving as evidenced by the increase in score from 89.4 in 2020 to 116.6 in 2023.
The Next Evolution For Ground Control Data & Marketing Evolution
Ground Control Data, a trans-Tasman provider of data-driven marketing solutions, and Marketing Evolution, a New York-based pioneer in generative marketing attribution, announced today a strategic partnership to launch people-based marketing attribution in Australia and New Zealand.
Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction
Momentum partners with AIRBAG to help prevent koala extinction in a new campaign featuring Mark Coles Smith A new integrated campaign from Momentum Worldwide Australia and AIRBAG draws attention to the startling plight of koalas, one of Australia’s most iconic native animals and symbol of the country. Featuring award-winning indigenous actor Mark Coles Smith, the campaign […]
Digital Technologies Equal 4% Of Overall Greenhouse Gas Emissions
New study shows digital tech's contribution to global emissions. Even more so when using it in your RAM 1500 TRX 4WD.
Thursday TV Ratings: The Chase Wins The Night For Entertainment
Are you so cool you were at the hippest, inner-city vegan steakhouse last night? Here's the telly numbers you missed.
It’s The B&T 2023 Upfront Report! Find Out All You Need To Know About The 2023 Upfronts HERE!
Upfonts season's ended & here's B&T's report card into each & every one. Yes, Seven got extra points for Guy Sebastian.
Mitsubishi Motors Becomes Naming Rights Sponsor Of The National Basketball League
Being short, B&T never excelled at basketball. That's not to suggest we considered a horse racing career either.
Thrift Media Wins 2023 Advertising Capstone Challenge
Unaware of the Advertising Capstone Challenge? Discover more here. Not that the winner seems to take home a meat tray.
BMW Enlists CGI Influencer Lil Miquela For Stunning Futuristic Ad For Its New iX2
This BMW ad is like a portal into the future. Not that it will provide the winner for Tuesday's Melbourne Cup.
“Hateful & Disgusting!” People Are Furious About The New Marks & Spencer Christmas Ad (Even The Palestinians)
People are raging at the Marks & Spencer's Christmas ad. Probably the same people who rage at hot cross buns in January.