ARN Launches First-Party Data Matching Tool

ARN has launched ARN Data Match, a new capability that empowers clients to elevate their marketing strategies through first-party data matching.

This solution allows brands to leverage their own customer data in collaboration with ARN’s audience insights to deliver more precise, relevant, and effective marketing campaigns.

In today’s competitive marketplace, first-party data is one of the most valuable assets for advertisers looking to forge deeper connections with their audiences. The ARN Data Match offers clients the ability to seamlessly activate their data across ARN’s extensive network, enabling enhanced audience targeting, improved campaign effectiveness, and better overall results.

Built in collaboration with InfoSum’s leading data collaboration platform, along with Azira and ARN, this solution provides matching client data at scale.

Through the ARN Data Match, clients can:

Bring Their Own Data: Securely match first-party data with ARN’s audience ecosystem to uncover shared audience segments.

Drive Precision Targeting: Create bespoke campaigns that target specific customer profiles, ensuring that every marketing dollar delivers maximum ROI.

Enhance Marketing Outcomes: Leverage ARN’s deep expertise in audio, digital, and cross-platform strategies for truly impactful campaigns.

ARN’s director of commercial strategy and growth, Venessa Hunt, says the launch of the ARN Data Match represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of data-driven advertising within the Australian audio market.

“Marketers today demand solutions that allow them to harness the power of their own data in meaningful ways. The ARN Data Match combines our deep understanding of audience behaviour with our clients’ first-party data to create a unique and powerful opportunity for highly effective marketing campaigns.

Denis Donati, ARN’s national podcast and digital sales director, added, “The ARN Data Match helps clients make their audio smarter by securely matching their first-party data with our audience. This means they can reach existing customers more effectively, find new ones, and deliver highly targeted campaigns across ARN’s powerful digital audio platforms. It’s precision marketing at scale ensuring that marketing messages reach the right people, at the right time, in the right way.”

Underpinned by robust privacy protections and state-of-the-art technology, the ARN Data Match ensures all data sharing and matching processes are secure, compliant, and respectful of consumer privacy.

Richard Knott, SVP, APAC at InfoSum, said: “As the advertising landscape continues to evolve, first-party data has become the cornerstone of effective audience engagement. By leveraging InfoSum’s data clean solution and tapping into ARN’s rich audio data, brands are empowered to harness the full potential of privacy-safe, data-driven advertising. By enabling seamless, secure collaboration without sharing raw data, we’re unlocking new opportunities for advertisers to deliver highly relevant, personalised experiences – while maintaining consumer trust in an increasingly privacy-conscious world.”

This new capability complements ARN’s ongoing commitment to innovation in the audio space, offering advertisers the tools they need to connect with audiences in highly personal and impactful ways.