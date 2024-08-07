ARIA Launches New Weekly Who’s Who In Aussie Music Show On Nine’s Today With American Express

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has revealed ARIA AMPLIFIED: a weekly update of the who’s who and what’s what in Australian music hosted by Bridget Hustwaite, premiering Tuesday, 13 August.

Presented by American Express, backed by the Australian Government through Music Australia, and produced by Roving Enterprises; ARIA AMPLIFIED is an ambitious undertaking to make sure none of what matters in Aussie music is missed. It is a weekly, two-and-a-half-minute, single source of information leading the conversation online, across ARIA social media, and featuring on Nine’s TODAY every Tuesday.

ARIA CEO, Annabelle Herd, said: “ARIA’s mission is simple: to connect people with Australian music. But fans of Australian music have a problem: knowing where to turn for a cool, credible and up-to-date voice for homegrown music and pop culture.

“Enter ARIA AMPLIFIED. A way to plug Australian music directly into the online conversation and capture the imagination of culture junkies and media darlings alike. This isn’t simply creating a show for Aus music fans to keep up with their favourite artists, this is a place for a growing community to celebrate the global success of Aussie musicians leading culture from LA to Lorne and Sydney to Seoul.

“It reinforces ARIA as an always-on driver of Australian music and its role in global culture – rather than a once-a-year event – and allows us to amplify artists’ stories leading up to the ARIA Awards in November. We can’t wait to launch and are immensely thankful to our partners at American Express for their continued support of Australian Music, as well as the Australian Government for their backing through Music Australia.”

Vice president of brand, marketing and member experience at American Express, Naysla Edwards, said: “American Express has a proud legacy of backing the music industry. Music is one of our customers’ key passions, so we’re constantly looking for ways to connect them to unforgettable music experiences. Australia’s music scene is world-class and we are honoured to support ARIA AMPLIFIED as a powerful new platform on which it will shine.”

Music Australia director, Millie Millgate, said: “The opportunity to invest in an initiative that unites our industry by collectively sharing and promoting Australian success stories every week, was a no brainer for Music Australia and we are excited to partner with ARIA to bring Roving Enterprises vision to life.”

Roving Enterprises creative director and ARIA Awards executive producer, Craig Campbell, said: “Roving Enterprises is immensely proud of the ARIA Awards, and ARIA AMPLIFIED is an extension of the enthusiasm and pride the artists brought to the awards last year. AMPLIFIED is a look into their world and it allows us to follow the excitement of the music biz well after the awards show has wrapped.”

By curating the social media posts of Aussie artists, ARIA AMPLIFIED will run through the hottest music news of the week, dish the latest chart news, as well as ARIA Awards updates, nominations and voting information.

ARIA AMPLIFIED will always strive to reflect the diversity of the music industry across age, race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, geographic location and experience.

The project has been assisted by the Australian Government through Music Australia.