Are Media’s Print Reach Grows 18% Year-On-Year
Are Media’s print circulation has lifted by 18 per cent year-on-year, with its current annual readership now standing at 5.8 million.

The data, released by market researcher Roy Morgan, shows readership has increased across 15 of the 17 key magazine categories, including food & entertainment, home & garden, health & family and Mass Women’s titles.

CEO of Are Media, Jane Huxley, said more women are craving the old-fashioned magazine-reading experience.

“The recent figures show a welcome resurgence of print media nationwide. In increasingly uncertain times more Women are craving that analogue experience, to disconnect and take time out to consume content they care about. It is wonderful to see them seeking out magazine brands they trust and love and then continuing their journey with us online. The core of our business is strong, and we look forward to delivering for our avid Australian readers for decades to come”.

Are Media’s Better Homes and Gardens magazine, continues to be the most widely read paid print magazine nationwide, attracting more than 1.7 million readers every month.

The beloved Australian Women’s Weekly comes in second, attracting 1.3 million readers every month, up 8.8 per cent on last year.

Other key Are Media titles including Woman’s Day, New Idea, and TV Week have also increased their print readership.

Home and Garden Titles

Home & Garden titles are now read by more than 4 million Australians, up 453,000 on 2022.

Are Media title Better Homes and Gardens is the most widely read paid magazine nationwide with a readership of 1.792 million.

Other key Are Media magazines also recorded year-on-year growth including House & Garden (up 13 per cent, 647,000); and Belle (up three per cent, 133,000).

Mass Titles

These magazines are now read by more than 2.2 million Aussies, up six per cent from a year ago.

The most widely read title is Are Media’s Australian Women’s Weekly, with a  readership of 1.309 million.

Woman’s Day ranked the second most widely read, with a readership of 810,00, up 14 per cent, followed by New Idea, up five per cent with a readership of 606,000.

Take 5! And That’s Life also recorded significant growth, (491,000 and 485,000 respectively).

TV WEEK, recorded a 22 per cent increase in readership to 412,000.

Women’s Fashion Titles

Women’s fashion magazines also performed well year-on-year, increasing their category readership by 23 per cent to 917,000.

Are Media’s marie claire recorded a 22 per cent increase at 276,000 readers year-on-year.

Women’s Lifestyle Titles

This category was the stand-out performer over the last year, growing its overall print readership by 13 per cent to 359,000.

Are Media’s Who recorded strong growth, up three per cent to 153,000 readers.

Food and Entertainment Titles

Food and entertainment was Australia’s best-performing magazine category and is now read by more than 7.4 million Australians (more than a third of the population).

Print readership increased by seven per cent year-on-year.

Several Are Media titles significantly increased their readers, including Australian Gourmet Traveller (up 15 per cent 213,000); New Idea Food (up 50 per cent, 109,000); and Cooking with Australian Women’s Weekly (up 40 per cent, 110,000).

