Stuart Archibald’s new hybrid agency CA.5, HH Global and UCC Distributors have launched WOW HYDRATE Protein Water in the Australian market.

The “highly anticipated” Summer Fruits and Tropical 10g protein range is available nationally through Woolworths.

WOW HYDRATE has grown rapidly in the UK and UAE markets and is “known for its innovative approach to healthy hydration”. Its protein water is “dairy-free, sugar-free, and fat-free”.

The brand has partnered with several high-profile sports teams and athletes including Manchester United (although the formula couldn’t help them overcome Liverpool FC in a 3-0 drubbing at Old Trafford yesterday) and West Ham United FC’s women’s team, which stars Matilda Katrina Gorry.

Super League team Castleford Tigers and heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury are also WOW HYDRATE ambassadors.

To support the Australian launch, CA.5 and HH Global have developed a “comprehensive marketing and communications strategy”, which aims to accelerate the brand’s growth in Australia.

Archibald said: “It’s been a thoroughly enjoyable experience working with WOW HYDRATE, HH Global and UCC distributors on the launch of this modern brand and quality product. “CA.5 has brought together a global team of experienced practitioners to fast-track growth for WOW HYDRATE in the Australian market.”