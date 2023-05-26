Archibald Williams Founders Launch Customer Experience Business, CA.5

Stuart Archibald and Bram Williams (pictured), the founders of Archibald Williams, have Launched CA.5, a business focusing on customer experience.

The new business will be based in Sydney and London and will be staffed by a “hand-picked group of the world’s most experienced and successful CX talent.”

CA.5 will assemble these experts into bespoke teams of advisors, practitioners and implementers. They will then identify the pain points in the clients’ five key areas of customer marketing — data, brand, customer journeys, content and technology — and implement solutions that deliver short and long-term accelerated growth opportunities.

The founders said the new business will offer an alternative to the industry’s ubiquitous, costly and ruinous reliance on customer experiences and will instead “focus on anthropology and technology” to deliver solutions based on human experiences at scale. It will then deliver these solutions through best-in-class creativity -— bringing together consultancy strategy and agency creativity in an independent hybrid offering.

The global CA.5 team has created some of the most innovative and successful customer experiences in the world. From the development and launch of Tesco Clubcard to global success stories for Apple, Microsoft, Mastercard, Hennessy, News Corp, 02, Citi, The Economist, EDF, AXA, Cancer Council and The Climate Group.

Stuart Archibald, said: “CA.5 brings together the world’s most experienced CX practitioners and points them precisely at a client’s pain points. We will highlight the ones that need fixing, pull the right team together and get in there and fix it. But the solution won’t be based on customer experience – it will be based in anthropology and human experiences at scale. The essence of our success stories.”

“Our world has become more automated, templated and dominated by algorithms, which leads many communications practitioners to view people as lines on a spreadsheet. Humans are nuanced, unpredictable, emotional and complicated. We start off by thinking of them as ‘humans and THEN we seek to inspire them through creativity – the oft-forgotten element in modern comms. The best of both consultancy and agency expertise working together – but from an independent mindset.”