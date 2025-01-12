AdvertisingNewsletter

APT Travel Group Unveils Luxury-Focused Rebrand, "Everything To A T"

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

APT Travel Group, family-owned tour and cruise company, has unveiled a rebrand, APT Luxury Travel, ushering in a new logo and campaign with the tagline, “Everything to a T”.

At the heart of the rebrand is a newly designed luxury monogram, replacing the company’s former logo. This bespoke symbol represents the legacy of APT’s long history while symbolising its sense of exclusivity.

APT
APT’s newly unveiled logo.

Complementing this is a new TVC marketing campaign with the tagline, “Everything to a T”.

“We’re incredibly excited to share this transformation with our valued industry partners. With the new monogram, enhanced digital presence, and refined new look, we’re reinforcing our position as a leader in the luxury travel market,” Jason Shugg, chief marketing officer at APT Travel Group said.

“Although APT may look a little different, this is not just a fresh look; it’s a celebration of APT’s rich heritage and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled travel experiences. The essence of APT remains unchanged.

“The new design will help us better communicate the elegance, quality, and service that APT is known for while also reflecting our rich heritage in creating extraordinary travel experiences for travellers for decades to come,” Shugg added.

For nearly a century, APT Luxury Travel has focused on luxury cruises and tours worldwide.

This rebrand coincides with a period of investments, including the debut of APT Ostara and Solara, two river ships for luxury cruising in Europe; the launch of Australia’s first luxury paddle steamer, the PS Australian Star, on the Murray River; a global partnership with Seabourn, a luxury expedition cruising company; and enhancements across 10 new websites, elevating the digital experience for APT and its sister brands.

