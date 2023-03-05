AppsFlyer & Canva Talk Fixing Leaky Buckets As Well As Finding & Measuring Customers

AppsFlyer & Canva Talk Fixing Leaky Buckets As Well As Finding & Measuring Customers
Many industry experts are saying that 2023 will be a year of growth, measurement, and efficiency. But, how can you get it right for your campaigns?

Rishi Dasgupta, account executive at AppsFlyer and Canva’s global mobile UA lead Yann Fasbender sat down with B&T to explain how the companies worked together to develop and boost Canva’s marketing efforts with best-in-class measurement and efficiency.

Despite the seriousness of the topics discussed, Dasgupta and Fasbender make for a very entertaining listen — cracking jokes and bouncing off each other.

That’s not all, however. The two companies have been working together closely for a number of years, giving Dasgupta and Fasbender the perfect insights into Canva’s remarkable growth over the past ten years.

“AppsFlyer is our single source of truth for our real-time mobile app attribution and it is a crucial partner to help us scale,” said Fasbender.

“It helps us mitigate or remove the complexity in the industry at the moment, everything from privacy rules to Apple’s SKAdNetwork and AppTrackingTransparency.”

With the digital marketing world facing a series of significant challenges over the coming years, time is of the essence for businesses looking to solidify their growth and nail down their campaign performance.

Tightened marketing budgets will force companies to fix their leaky customer acquisition buckets and squeeze every last cent out of marketing dollars. Ensuring correct attribution, combined with microscope-level analysis of campaign performance, will become the hallmark of a good marketing team.

During our chat, Dasgupta explained that while the macroeconomic trends are driving marketers towards improving efficiency, changes to privacy rules might seem like an extra level of challenge. However, those same changes will separate the wheat from the chaff in the world of marketing — giving those that use the best tools combined with the sharpest minds a class-leading advantage.

This doesn’t mean that it’s just about mobile apps. The growing number of devices — whether Connected TV, smart speakers, or even games consoles — mean that brands can reach customers in a myriad of ways compared to just a few years ago. Nailing this cross-device interaction could make or break campaign success and Dasgupta explains how AppsFlyer can help your brand get on the right side of this burgeoning martech development.

The pair also discuss how retaining customers will be just as, if not more, important than reaching new customers in the year of efficiency.

“When you look at the mathematics of it, working on your retention drives a much larger impact than acquisition,” said Dasgupta.

“As we move into this year of efficiency, there are going to be a lot of questions asked about whether the users you’re acquiring are staying on your product and whether they are ROI-positive.”

Has your appetite been whetted? Good, you can listen here on Spotify.

