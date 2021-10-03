TBWA\Melbourne has announced the opening of its 2022 Fresh Fries agency apprenticeship program. Fresh Fries is an entry-level full-time paid apprentice program which sees successful recruits work across each of the agency’s departments across one year.

Fresh Fries is now entering its fourth year – and has to date seen the agency offer all recruits full-time roles beyond the initial 12-month program. Full-time recruits have moved on to permanently work in various departments within the agency, including creative, planning, and project and business management.

Candidates will begin their application via Facebook Messenger to submit an expression of interest. From there they will be prompted with five questions.

The questions are designed to test the candidate’s creativity and real-time response – and are written to resonate with applicants regardless of their past level of advertising experience.

TBWA\Melbourne welcomes all applicants who have a passion for creativity and advertising – calling on applicants from all walks of life, regardless of experience or prior education.

“We’re excited to kick off the Fresh Fries advertising apprenticeship for 2022. In years gone by we’ve had fantastic diversity in applicants from independent photographers, videographers and community managers, to accountants, teachers and sportspersons.

The program gives our apprentices experience across each of our departments. It’s a great opportunity for aspiring creatives and communications professionals to join us – and for the agency it continues to diversify our talent pool,” said TBWA\Melbourne Managing Director Ricci Meldrum.

TBWA\Melbourne Creative Monique Horsley completed the Fresh Fries apprenticeship program in 2020 and said it was key to helping her identify her career interests and find the role best suited for her.

“Fresh Fries is a unique opportunity for anyone chasing a career in advertising. You get to roll through multiple departments, feed off all kinds of talent and be the new kid for an entire year. Going in, I wasn’t 100% on where I wanted to end up. But the program opened me up to new temptations within the field – and helped me get comfortable with learning on the fly.”

The selected Fresh Fries will work with the agency’s business management, project management, production, planning, creative and Eleven PR for an all-round induction to the world of integrated marketing.

Applications are open via Facebook Messenger and close Friday 5 November 2021. Fresh Fries will commence on Monday 10 January 2022. To learn more, visit freshfries.tbwa.com.au.