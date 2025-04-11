Apple Watch Saves Aussie Surfer In New Film Via TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Apple has revealed a new film showing off the power of its Apple Watch featuring Byron Bay local Rick Shearman.

Produced by TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Sydney, the film shows Shearman who found himself dragged out to sea in a strong rip current.

Shearman, however, activated the Emergency SOS feature on his Apple Watch which helped rescue crews locate him despite being some 1.6km off Byron Bay. The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service confirmed that without the feature, Shearman may have taken his last surf.

This campaign follows other stories including Bruce Mildenhall and Lexie Northcott, who were helped by the Apple Watch’s Fall Detection and Heart Rate Notification features.

Credits

Creative Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Sydney

Production Company: Scoundrel

Post Production Companies: ARC, Fin Design + Effects

Music and Sound Production: Turning Studios, Elliot Wheeler, MassiveMusic Sydney