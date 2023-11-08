Apple TV+ Now Available On Fetch

Fetch TV has announced that Apple TV+ is now available on the Fetch aggregation platform.

Apple TV+ offers premium dramas and comedies, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including hit series Silo, Hijack, Foundation, Emmy Award-winning global phenomenon Ted Lasso, as well as the third season of Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning drama Morning Wars, and the new limited series Lessons in Chemistry starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Brie Larson.

Highly anticipated feature films coming soon to Apple TV+ include Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon, starring Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix from Academy Award-nominated director Ridley Scott and produced by Scott and Academy Award nominee Kevin Walsh; the star-studded spy thriller Argylle, with Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson, and more.

The integration of Apple TV+ will further enhance the Fetch content offering, which brings together Free-to-Air, FAST and subscription channels, all the FTA BVOD apps, the leading SVOD apps, movies and shows all on one menu, with universal search and one remote. Additional features such as “Ways to watch” and “My Stuff” make it easy for Fetch users to find and access the content they love in the way that best suits them.

“Apple TV+ has quickly established itself as a market leading SVOD service with some of the most acclaimed and buzzworthy content available anywhere. Fetch is committed to providing a compelling aggregation experience and no platform is complete without Apple TV+. We know Fetch users will be delighted with the addition, and we look forward to further solidifying our position as ‘The Way to Watch’,” said Sam Hall, chief content and commercial officer at Fetch TV.

Customers can subscribe to Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on Fetch Mighty and Fetch Mini 4K hardware for A$12.99 inc. GST per month with a 7-day free trial. Apple TV+ will not be available on Fetch Mini Gen 3 or Gen 2 hardware.