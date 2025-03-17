Apple TV+ Continues Global Rollout, Launching On Prime Video New Zealand As Add-On Subscription

From Tuesday 18 March, Apple TV+ will be available via Prime Video in New Zealand as an add-on subscription for NZ $14.99 per month.

Apple TV+ is also available in Australia, UK, Canada, Germany, Spain and Italy via Prime Video as an add-on subscription, after launching in the US in October.

Prime Video members who subscribe to Apple TV+ via Prime Video will have access to premium entertainment including Severance, Silo, Slow Horses, Ted Lasso, Prime Target, Shrinking, The Morning Show, Bad Sisters as well as global films such as The Gorge, Wolfs, The Instigators and more, plus select Major League Soccer matches from MLS Season Pass.

“We’re delighted to continue to roll-out Apple TV+ on Prime Video with the launch in New Zealand, bringing Prime Video customers an even greater selection of TV shows and films, all in one app experience,” Kelly Day, vice president of international, Prime Video said.

“Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming including Amazon MGM Studios Originals, live sports, licensed movies and series, the ability to rent or buy thousands of new and popular movies, and also offers 18 additional streaming subscriptions. We are thrilled to have Apple TV+ and it’s stellar lineup of content join our entertainment catalogue,” Daniel Slepak, head of marketplace Prime Video Canada, Australia, and New Zealand added.

Apple TV+ joins Prime Video’s extensive collection of add-on subscription options in New Zealand such as MGM+, Lionsgate+, Hayu, and Crunchyroll, which are available for customers alongside Amazon MGM Originals including Clarkson’s Farm, The Boys, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, You’re Cordially Invited, The Idea of You, and Fallout; movies to buy or rent and live sports.

Prime Video members will be able to subscribe to Apple TV+ with no extra apps to download beyond Prime Video.