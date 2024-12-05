Apple TV+ Comes To Prime Video

Apple TV+ is now available via Prime Video in Australia as an add-on subscription for $12.99/month in Australia.

Prime members who subscribe to Apple TV+ via Prime Video will have access to premium entertainment including Severance, Bad Sisters, Silo, Slow Horses, Morning Wars, Presumed Innocent, Shrinking, Hijack, Loot, Palm Royale, as well as global hit films such as Wolfs, The Instigators and more, plus Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball sporting events. Apple TV+ launched in the US as an add-on subscription via Prime Video in October.

“We’re delighted to continue to roll-out Apple TV+ on Prime Video with the launches in the U.K., Canada and Australia, bringing Prime Video customers an even greater selection of TV shows and films, all in one app experience,” said Kelly Day, vice president of international, Prime Video.

“Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming including Amazon MGM Studios Originals, live sports, licensed movies and series, the ability to rent or buy thousands of new and popular movies, and also offers over 22 additional streaming subscriptions in Australia,” said Daniel Slepak, head of marketplace Prime Video Australia, New Zealand and Canada, “The addition of Apple TV+ and its popular and critically acclaimed shows, films and events will no doubt delight our customers and unlock even more content all with the convenience of one app with one password.”

“Viewers in the U.S. have been loving the ability to subscribe to Apple TV+ on Prime Video and we’re pleased to now launch this offering in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of services. “We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many people as possible.”

Apple TV+ joins Prime Video’s extensive collection of add-on subscription options in Australia, Canada and the U.K., which are available for customers alongside Amazon MGM Originals; movies and series to buy or rent; and live sports. Customers can seamlessly customise their own streaming experience, all directly on Prime Video, with one billing relationship, in one convenient app, available across thousands of devices.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 524 wins and 2,374 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy Ted Lasso and historic Oscar Best Picture winner CODA.

Apple TV+ also features select US Major League Soccer matches from MLS Season Pass and is the home of “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly Major League Baseball double-header available for subscribers on Fridays with no local broadcast restrictions. “Friday Night Baseball” is produced by MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning production team in partnership with Apple’s live sports production team, bringing viewers an unparalleled viewing experience.

Prime members will be able to subscribe to Apple TV+ with no extra apps to download beyond Prime Video, and no cable required. The subscription can be cancelled at any time.